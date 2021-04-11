EU and COVID-19: When a vaccine only adds to the trouble

BRUSSELS – European Union leaders no longer meet around a common oval table to mediate their famous compromises. Instead, each of the 27 looks at other heads of state or government suspiciously through a video screen showing a mosaic of distant capitals.

This is what COVID-19 has done.

High hopes that the crisis would encourage a new and closer bloc to face a common challenge have given way to the reality of division: The pandemic has set the member state against the member nation and many capitals against the EU itself, as symbolized from the virtual meetings that leaders now hold.

Leaders fight for everything from virus passports to pushing tourism to pandemic aid conditions. Perhaps worse, some attack the EU structures themselves built to deal with the pandemic. Last month, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz declared how buying vaccines on the block had become a bargain, claiming that poor countries had been destroyed while the rich were thriving.

“Internal political cohesion and respect for European values ​​continue to be challenged in different parts of the Union,” the European Policy Center said in a study a year after the pandemic swept China and swept Europe.

In some countries, there have been demands for political accountability.

In the Czech Republic on Wednesday, Prime Minister Andrej Babis fired his health minister, the third to be fired during a pandemic in one of Europe’s worst-hit countries. Last week, the Slovak government resigned over a secret deal to buy the Russ Sputnik V vaccine, and in Italy, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was forced to resign over his handling of the economic consequences of the pandemic.

But overall, the political upheaval across the EU has been muted, given that half a million people have died in the pandemic. At EU level, there has been no serious call for the ouster of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the bloc’s chief executive, despite her admission that serious mistakes had been made.

It is clear that the EU has not raised the issue so far and it is not clear if it can. The European Policy Center noted that the health crisis does not have an immediate end, not to mention the inevitable structural economic challenges.

The EU and its countries, of course, fell victim to some events beyond their control, as did other nations around the globe. Good arguments can be made that part of the block problems are due to delayed deliveries by the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. But part of the crisis was clearly self-inflicted.

The typical complaint is that there is no unified EU health structure to tackle the pandemic and that mainly health is still a national area. But for years, the bloc has a common drug regulator, the European Medicines Agency. And since last summer, the EU decided to pool vaccine purchases and distribute them evenly among the 27 nations, big and small, richer and poorer.

But as some non-EU nations were rushing forward with emergency use authorizations, the EMA moved more slowly, at least in part because it followed a process that was largely similar to the standard licensing procedure to be granted for each new vaccine. The agency’s first vaccine light came about three weeks after one was well in the UK, the first country to authorize a rigorously tested COVID-19 stroke.

The block was never caught. On Friday, the UK, for example, had given 46.85% of their citizens at least one dose, compared to 14.18% in the EU.

The EU also made the mistake of over-equating the provision of vaccines with receiving shotguns and underestimating the difficulties involved in the mass production and distribution of such a delicate product. As EU negotiators were focusing on liability clauses in a contract, other nations were thinking about logistics and putting pressure on speed and volume.

And as nations like the United States were sealing their borders to export vaccines, the EU took the high moral ground and kept exports flowing to the point that during the first quarter of the year almost as many doses left the bloc for countries the third as they were handed over to shouting EU member states.

On top of the wrong steps with the distribution of vaccines, the EU will delay distributing money from its € 750 billion ($ 890 billion) rescue package, which will split the debt and provide grants to poor members in an unprecedented way. But quarrels between leaders over complicated clauses and rules have made it all but a quick process. Worse, the German constitutional court can still bring or further delay the whole initiative.

The nature of the crisis may be different from those of the past, but well-known obstacles arose: heavy bureaucracy, unnecessary delays as legal and technical disputes overshadowed the bigger picture, and quarreling politicians putting personal interests ahead of good. common.

This past week was a special issue. The EMA reiterated its advice to all member nations to stand together this time to continue using AstraZeneca strokes for all adults, despite a possible link to extremely rare cases of blood clots.

Instead, a few hours after the announcement, Belgium came out against this recommendation, banning AstraZeneca for citizens 55 and under, and others issuing or maintaining similar restrictions.

If government leaders do not trust science, trust in vaccination is gone. If we do not rely on (EMA), ANY common EU approach is doomed, said leading EU parliamentarian Guy Verhofstadt, normally the strongest supporter of the EU.

It is worth noting that EU nations insisted on delaying their vaccines in December especially because they wanted to await the EMA decision. But many have repeatedly ignored EMA advice on a monthly basis since then, imposing more restrictions on vaccine use than the agency has demanded.

This extreme reluctance from many countries, in addition to the often sawing tips has become a hallmark of a spread of the wrong vaccines. It has exacerbated the supply and confidence issues the bloc has faced.

Barely half the doses the EU had contracted for the first quarter distributed 105 million instead of 195 million, last month’s video summit saw EU nations quarreling over gunfire and a distribution system some thought was unfair.

There are now expectations that the EU may return it. It is hoping for 360 million shots this quarter that will keep alive the promise to vaccinate 70% of adults by the end of the summer in the 450 million-strong block.

In France, President Emmanuel Macron gave a glimmer of hope to millions of people when he said that returning to a picture of normal life could come perhaps by mid-May when people could “recover our vivre art embodied by our restaurants and cafes that we I love you very much

Until then, EU leaders may even be personally involved again in overnight summits.