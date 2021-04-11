Removing vertebrate whales from the Australian endangered species list is coming too soon and would add further risks to the emerging “complex” risks, according to nine marine research and conservation organizations.



The Federal Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment is considering removing the species from the list, with estimates that there are more than 40,000 vertebrate whales in Australian waters.

In a presentation to the department on behalf of the nine organizations, Griffith University researcher in Marine Sciences Dr Olaf Meynecke, said it was too early to remove the species from the list.

“What is an issue now is a combination of other threats that are much more difficult to address,” Meynecke said.

“They are complex and everyone will interact with each other.”

From the brink of extinction

At the height of the commercial spine whales in 1962, their populations were estimated at between 1,000 and 1,500.

The International Whaling Commission estimated in 2012 that the number of backs living off the coast of Western Australia had recovered to 90 per cent of its pre-commercial whale level.

Meanwhile, the vertebrate whale population along Australia’s east coast is estimated at more than 26,000 – from just 200 to 500 in 1962.

According to the Department’s consultation document, the tuberculosis population has recovered “close to their maximum possible level” of 11.8 percent per year.

“No other whale species has recovered so strongly,” the document reads.

As such, the department suggested “species are not suitable for ranking”.

Meynecke said the ridges, on average, can reproduce every one to two years while other species can only produce one calf every three to four years.

“Humpbacks are more prevalent across the ocean and are able to adapt to very different feeding strategies,” he said.

Given this rapid rate of reproduction and the depletion of other whale species competing for the same food sources, Meynecke said the ridges could be considered “whale whale rabbits”.

“We’ve seen them eating fish at school. We know they feed on krill. They can also feed on different types of krill socially or on their own.”



New threats appear

The Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment found that the main cause of the fall of the humpback whales was the commercial whale, which had “largely rested”.

But the consultation document outlines other threats including climate change, noise interference, over-harvesting of krill, pollution, habitat degradation, shipwrecks and debris clutter, fishing nets and shark control.

For example, there have been 104 reports of cetaceans affected by plastic waste since 1998 and 48 human pits have been entangled in nets.

Meynecke said the biggest threat was climate change, particularly the uptake of more carbon dioxide into the ocean, reducing the whale’s main food source – krill.

“We can see that change is already happening in others [whale] populations where documented studies show declining fertility levels, ”he said.

“The current food window is much smaller and the places where it happens are not necessarily where it used to be.

“It becomes a bit like a chase for humpback whales to find the best places to get food.”

Call to delay removal from list

Meynecke said the data presented in the department advisory document, which suggested there were at least 47,000 vertebrates in front of the whales, were based on statistics collected from 1900 onwards.

“We are very confident that the numbers were higher and also the conditions have really changed in the last 20, 30 years,” he said.

While there have been concerns about the level of funds allocated to the protection of endangered species, they are usually offered greater resources and protection under federal law.

But even if humpback whales are removed from the list, they will remain protected as an “issue of national environmental importance” under the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act.

However, Meynecke said the shoulders should remain listed as threatened until a long-term plan is put in place to more closely monitor and monitor the population.

“What if in five years their number decreases and we have a rapid decline?” he said.

“We won’t actually notice it until it’s too late.”

