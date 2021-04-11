Trudeau attacks O’Tole ‘detached’ in his Liberal-National congress speech

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticized Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole on Saturday, criticizing his party for issues ranging from Canadian gun laws, abortion and the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking virtually at Saturday’s Liberal policy convention, Trudeau said O’Toole’s Conservative party could not understand “the real challenges people face”, claiming that O’Toole “breaks away” because he wants benefit of emergency assistance in Canada (CERB) to be expected, and being less generous with pandemic assistance programs.

Trudeau made the claims during a 20-minute speech to thousands of party members on the final day of congress.

He also attacked the O’Toole Conservatives for thinking of young people as “lazy” as summer jobs disappeared during the pandemic and for refusing to accept that climate change was real.

“The problem for Erin OToole is that he is not interested in real solutions to real problems,” Trudeau said. “In fact, he has already shown that he is willing to say different things to different people at different times if he thinks this will help him move forward.”

The prime minister also accused the Conservatives of undermining confidence in the government and the public health system.

O’Toole previously criticized the spread of federal government COVID-19 vaccines, which was initially hampered by delays by vaccine manufacturers. Trudeau said the “upward deviation” in vaccine placement had begun to bear fruit, however, with over 10 million doses distributed so far and millions more along the way.

“Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives happily told the Canadians that it could be years before they fired. The reality is very different, “Trudeau said, later accusing them of” offering lies and disruption. “

Although later in his speech, he urged Liberals to talk to their neighbors, family and friends, regardless of their political views.

“Call a friend who has a different perspective and may not have voted for us in the past. Maybe they are feeling disappointed. “Maybe they are feeling left out because they know that climate change is real.”

Conservative delegates previously voted in favor of a resolution calling for “climate change to be real”, although party policies already address the issue.

While O’Toole previously promised to allow free votes on issues of conscience such as abortion, Trudeau criticized the election of the Leader of the Opposition to allow free votes on issues of conscience – such as abortion.

Although in his closing remarks, the Prime Minister called for unity across the country amid the pandemic, saying the “party that is too often the norm in Ottawa” is not what Canadians really are.

“We are people participating in this together,” Trudeau said. “People who realize that even when they were okay, if our neighbor was fighting, they were all worse off.”