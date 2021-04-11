Why is Abbas trying to harass Israel in East Jerusalem? | JNS

The Palestinian Authority has launched an international campaign to force Israel to allow residents of East Jerusalem to participate in the PA parliamentary elections on May 22, 2021.

At a meeting of the Palestinian government, PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh revealed that PA had sent letters on the issue to the United Nations, the European Union, the United States and Russia.

Wasel Abu Yousuf, a member of the PLO Executive Committee, said the participation of East Jerusalem residents in the parliamentary elections was of paramount importance as Israel was trying to make the city its unified capital.

Senior AP officials say the PA wants to use the East Jerusalem resident campaign to erase and erase the statements of the Trump administrations of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

PA sent an official letter to Israel in February this year seeking its approval for East Jerusalem residents to participate in the election. Israel responded with an official letter stating that an answer would be given after the March 23 elections in the Knesset. PA has not yet received any official response from Israel. The EU also called on Israel’s Justice Minister last month to approve the arrival in the West Bank and East Jerusalem of international observers in preparation for the election. The EU has not received any response from Israel.

However, the Israeli political team sent the director of the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) Nadav Argaman to Ramallah for a meeting with the PA chairman, insisting that he cancel the election because of the risk that Hamas participation poses to the security of PA and Israel. .

Abbas rejected Israel’s request in full, and also rejected a similar request from Egypt and Jordan.

Meanwhile, things get complicated in the Fatah arena: Marwan Barghouti (in prison for five terrorist murders) decided to create a joint list with Nasser al-Qudwa (grandson of Yasser Arafats) to run in the election, which threatens to overload the list of the Abbass party. In this scenario, the Fatah movement will take place with three separate tickets (led by Abbas, Barghouti / al-Qudwa and Muhammad Dahlan). This split will weaken Fatah and increase Hamas’ chances of winning the election.

Abbas options

Abbas does not give up, although he is in a difficult political situation. He continues to offer tricks to Barghouti to withdraw from the joint list with al-Qudwa, but senior figures in Fatah, who fear losing in May, are urging Abbas to postpone or cancel the election.

The Israeli security cabinet has not yet convened to discuss East Jerusalem residents taking part in the election, but there is a consensus in the security institution that the Palestinian election is dangerous for Israel. After the Shin Bet leader was sent to warn the PA chairman, it is unlikely that the political level in Israel will change its mind.

It is possible for Abbas to assess the danger as well, and for this he ordered the political offensive against Israel over East Jerusalem to show the inhabitants of the territories that he is fighting to the end for the issue of Jerusalem, the red line for the Palestinians. In other words, that this campaign is intended to serve as the ladder that will allow Abbas to descend from the electoral tree. Having tried all possible ways to ensure the participation of East Jerusalem residents in the election without success, he will be able to rationalize the postponement of the election.

On April 5, 2021, the PA president left for Jordan and then Germany for medical treatment. While in Germany, he was scheduled to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. On April 7, Deputy Spokesman of the German Government said, their personal meeting during Abbas’s visit to Berlin this week did not take place due to issues related to the pandemic and Merkel’s busy schedule.

PA insists that 86-year-old Abbas is in good condition and that his medical visit was for a routine scheduled appointment. PA opposes the possibility that medical treatment was intended to prepare Palestinian public opinion for the postponement of the elections.

