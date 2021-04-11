The ‘Crown’ Effect: As a TV Show Introduces Prince Philip to a Generation of Americans

For an entire generation of Americans, Prince Philip was an empty list. “People had some sense that he was this old gentleman next to Elizabeth, but there really was no specific sense of who he is and who he was,” said Arianne Chernock, an associate professor of history at Boston University.

But without a doubt that also helps spark interest in kings among young Americans is the “Crown”.

The difference, however, is that the first two seasons of the show – released in 2016 and 2017 respectively – revolve around the first years of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, as portrayed by Claire Foy . This time span also coincides with the first years of her marriage to Prince Philip, played by Matt Smith.

Smith paid homage Friday in a statement who described Prince Philip as “the man.”

“99 and out, but what a turn. And what a style. Thank you for your old service – it won’t be the same without you,” said the Emmy-nominated actor.

“Crown” highlights the difficult arrangements the young couple faced when Elizabeth became queen earlier in their marriage than expected. He also tells how, in an age full of chauvinism and sexism, Philip was experiencing the need to fall behind his wife.

“The role of the prince’s husband is really challenging and those who have taken that role have had very few precedents to study and very little understanding of the concrete job description that goes into the position,” Chernock said.

And though through modern eyes, many Americans have now formed an image of Prince Philip thanks to “The Crown.”

Mary McClelland, a fan of the show who lives in Chicago, said her opinion of the Queen’s husband was neutral before watching the Netflix series.

“I think he is not the best father in the world. I think he did the best he could with what he could have done at the time and in the society in which he lived and in the generation where he is,” McClelland told CNN. speaking before Philip’s death. “But I do not necessarily blame him for what he is.”

While many Americans may not have had a firm impression of Prince Philip, his reputation in Britain evolved over decades.

“He actually has a pretty weak personality. And in Britain, of course he is known for a series of steps,” Chernock said in a CNN interview also conducted before Philip’s death. “So his sense of humor and his fun can sometimes get him in trouble.”

“I think the show went too far to humanize it, to show the man behind the crown,” said Debra Birnbaum, former executive editor at Variety, before Philip’s death. “There is a more layered perspective on who the boy is … for better or for worse.”

Tobias Menzies, who played an older Philip in later seasons of the show, quoted Shakespeare when he paid homage to the late king.

“If I know anything about the Duke of Edinburgh, I’m pretty sure he wouldn’t want an actor who portrayed him on TV giving their opinion on his life, so I’ll leave it to Shakespeare.” O good old man! As it appears in you / The constant service of the ancient world … ‘RIP “, he said in a tweet Friday

For some avid fans, every episode of “The Crown” has led to an online trip to learn more about the people involved, including Prince Philip.

“It made me do more research on it and every aspect of the show,” said McClelland, a communications director for a nonprofit. “How intense and crazy his upbringing was, to me, it was just fascinating. I mean if he were a modern man, I would be like,” he immediately got into therapy! “”

But, she added: “You know, today’s kings seem to respect him and love him. And so, despite the dynamics, his grandchildren, whenever they talk about him and in articles, just that he is a legend. ”

Birnbaum said Peter Morgan, the show’s creator and writer, had worked hard to keep “The Crown” based on reality.

“You will never know what two people said to each other in a private conversation, but you will know its facts,” Birnbaum said. “The conversation may have been imagined, but [Prince Philip] lost his favorite sister in a plane crash and later became a pilot. “This speaks to a very interesting kind of human being.”

Prince Philip also played a major role in modernizing the monarchy – something emphasized in the show. “His commitment to technology, to advocating, for example, filming the family or trying to update systems at Buckingham Palace, was part of that,” Chernock said. “And he’s definitely a noisy board for Elizabeth and he stayed the course.”

In fact, after all their years together, Elizabeth’s success could very well be owed in part to the man she married. The man for so many Americans knew so little before “The Crown.”

“Why is Elizabeth successful? She is successful because she really has been steadfast,” Chernock said. “I think Philip has a lot to do with this.”