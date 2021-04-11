Urgent need for vaccine universalization and vaccine nationalism, says VET leader





Chadha accused the central government of indulging in diplomatic adventurism by exporting over 64 million doses of vaccine.



Aam Aadmi (AAP) Party leader Raghav Chadha wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressing the urgent need for vaccine universalization and vaccine nationalism to deal with a shortage of vaccine doses being encountered in several states across the country. country. Mr Chadha said he was writing in his capacity as representative of New India and an elected lawmaker and accused the central government of delighting in diplomatic adventure by exporting over 64 million doses of vaccines to 84 countries, and bypassing and neglecting fundamental the rights of its citizens to basic health care and protection through vaccination against COVID-19. The Government of India has chosen to export over 64 million doses to 84 countries as Indian citizens desperately seek a vaccination center that is still open. I want to ask the government of India what is its priority the people of Delhi or the Dominican Republic? The people of Maharashtra or Mauritius? The people of Bengal or Bangladesh? Gujarat or Guyana? Odisha or Oman? Uttar Pradesh or the UK? Kerala or Kenya ?, said Mr. Chadha in his letter. He added while we do not seek humanitarian aid from other countries, the same cannot cost Indian citizens, especially the new India, which has been waiting its turn since the vaccine became available. He urged the Center to endorse vaccine nationalism and prioritize vaccination of all 135 crops in India before gaining insignificant international laurels. Do not allow vaccination centers to close while receiving doses from the site. Furtersht is further alarming to read reports that the Indian government will export nearly 45 million doses to Pakistan in the coming days. On the one hand, the Indian government claims that Pakistan has only exported terrorism to India. On the other hand, we are exporting life-saving vaccines to Pakistan, the leader said. Mr Chadha also called on him not to view young people as collateral damage to government diplomatic moves. The fundamental right to health is not the only reserve of the old and the sick. Importers It is important for the Government of India to urgently understand that we need the universalization of vaccines, Mr Chadha said.

