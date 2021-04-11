



The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Sunday it will resume use of the AstraZeneca vaccine starting Monday, citing studies showing that the benefits of vaccines outweigh the risk of side effects. An agency statement said those aged 30 or younger would be excluded, as UK authorities have recommended that they receive alternative vaccines. The story goes down the ad He says he has found three cases of blood clots from vaccinated people in South Korea, but none belong to the type of side effects determined by European authorities. Those who will receive AstraZeneca vaccines from Monday include medical staff and people in long-term care institutions, those in special schools and welfare centers for the disabled and the homeless. In recent days, South Korea has experienced a steady increase in new coronavirus infections. Earlier Sunday, South Korea announced 677 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 109,559 with 1,768 deaths. More black Americans say they are open to getting vaccines The story goes down the ad Delayed vaccine deliveries could block progress against COVID-19 in some of the world’s poorest countries Iran implements 10-day blockade amid fourth wave of pandemic Nearly a third of Texans have received the virus vaccine Ecuador, Peru runs in surveys under strict virus measures Follow AP pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine HERES WHAT HAPPENS NEXT: Beijing China has reported 10 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and no deaths. All of the new infections were believed to have been acquired abroad, the National Health Commission announced on Sunday. The death toll in Chinas was 4,636 out of 90,410 confirmed cases. The story goes down the ad ISLAMABAD Pakistan has reported the highest number of one-day deaths from COVID-19. The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Sunday that 114 deaths from the coronavirus had been confirmed, as well as more than 5,000 new cases. A weekend ban on intercity transport has been extended until mid-April, as part of measures to control an increase in virus infections and deaths. The ban will not apply to the transport of goods, ambulance services and supplies of medical equipment. Pakistan, with a population of 220 million people, has vaccinated more than one million people using the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine since February. COLOMBO, Sri Lanka Sri Lankan health authorities have imposed severe restrictions ahead of this New Year’s festival in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. The story goes down the ad Health officials on Sunday banned music performances and many other traditional games, including the withdrawal of the war, for the April 14 holiday. They also ordered that other gatherings not exceed 100 people and demanded that ritual gatherings be limited to close family members and close relatives. The country’s New Year festival usually includes large-scale events, games, competitions and musical performances. BUCHAREST Marchers have taken to the streets of the Romanian capital Bucharest to protest restrictive measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 even as new infections and daily deaths rise in the European Union country. About 1,000 people gathered Saturday in Victory Square and University Square, expressing disappointment with an early curfew and store closures that took effect in late March. Many demonstrators waved three-color Romanian flags and sang Freedom! and Down with the government! The story goes down the ad We have come to fight against this state of readiness that buries all our rights and freedoms, Dumitru Balan, leader of the civil movement Action for the Nation, told the Associated Press. The protest took place on the same day as Romania passed 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. Hospital intensive care units are struggling to meet the record demand of just over 1,500 COVID-19 patients; Another 12,000 are in other wards. There are now very seriously admitted patients in our clinical ward who would normally require intensive care, we do not have enough ICU beds available and patients are waiting with sub-optimal care, told AP Dragos Zaharia, a pulmonologist at the Marius Nasta Institute . We are in danger of being accused of abuse. The story goes down the ad New York state lawmakers across the U.S. are taking action to limit governors’ emergency powers not just in the current coronavirus pandemic, but for any future emergencies. The postponement comes mainly from Republican lawmakers but is not entirely partisan. GOP lawmakers are targeting Democratic and Republican governors. When the pandemic struck a year ago, many governors and their top health officials temporarily ordered residents to stay home, hold public gatherings, ban private schooling, and close dinners at restaurants, gyms, and other businesses. Many governors have repealed or relaxed restrictions as cases fell from a winter peak and while more people are being vaccinated. The story goes down the ad The potential remains in many states for governors to tighten restrictions again if new variants of the coronavirus lead to another increase in cases. The US has registered 31 million cases of coronavirus and more than 561,000 confirmed deaths, the most in the world. LONDONR Up to 60 countries may be blocked in the first shots of their coronavirus vaccinations because almost all births through the global program are blocked by the end of June. The COVAX initiative was created to provide vaccines to countries that do not have the power to negotiate themselves for scarce supplies. In the past two weeks, only 2 million doses were cleared to be shipped to 92 countries through the program, the same amount injected in Britain alone. The story goes down the ad World Health Organization internal documents obtained by the Associated Press say unsafe shipments are causing some countries to lose confidence in COVAX. The lack of vaccine stems largely from India’s decision to ban the export of vaccines from its Serum Institute factory due to an increase in coronavirus cases in that country. The plant produces most of the AstraZeneca doses that COVAX calculated to supply about a third of the global population. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus says while one in four people in rich countries had received a vaccine, only one in 500 people in poor countries had received a dose. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

