Top International Fashion News of the Week 11.04.21





Amanda Gorman is the first poet on the cover of Vogue, and Heron Preston is collaborating with Calvin Klein. Stay up to date with the hottest international fashion news of the week. Heron Preston Collaborates With Calvin Klein Calvin Klein has named her newest collaborator – Heron Preston. The streetwear designer will be working with the fashion house on the Spring 2021 collection. Similar to Klein and Preston styles, the pieces will be gender neutral and eco-friendly and will feature a mix of the two stylists. The collection will combine Preston’s unique styling with Klein essentials, including t-shirts, skirts and underwear. “I see this project as the first step; is an awakening for the brand, bringing us closer to our connection to culture and creativity. “It’s about creating interconnected partnerships that can help us tell our story in a way we might not be able to do on our own,” said Jacob Jordan, Calvin Klein, Global Chief Merchant. The collection debuts on April 23. Kate Moss is working with NFT Kate Moss is selling three videos like NFT, a form of cryptocurrency. An NFT is an inappropriate sign and has become increasingly popular in recent months. The supermodel will auction the content – Travel with Kate, Walk with Kate, and Sleep with Kate – with past revenue for Adwoa Aboah charity, Gurls Talk. Moss has worked with Moments in Time Collective on videos, which represent personal parts of her life. “Art has always been for me in this moment. Time is the thing that never suffices and that does not wait for anyone. “I am intrigued by who would want to have a moment of my own,” she said. “I was also drawn to the idea that this property could be used to help others in need who hope to earn more. I look forward to seeing this experiment through. The auction will take place at 9 o’clock on Tuesday morning and will last for 24 hours. Amanda Gorman Stars on the latest Vogue cover Amanda Gorman is the youngest face in the Vogue family, playing on the cover of the May issue. The National Youth Poet Laureate made headlines in January for her inspirational poem shared on Inauguration Day for U.S. President Joe Biden. She also recently signed with IMG Models and is the first poet to star on the cover of the magazine. Gorman was photographed by Annie Leibovitz for the cover and wore Virgil Abloh models, which honor the poet’s legacy. The May edition is aptly titled “The Rise and Rise of Amanda Gorman – Poet, Activist, Phenomenon”, where she explains that she wants to be known mainly for her work. “When I am part of a campaign, the entity is not my body. “My voice is loud,” she said. Saks Fifth Avenue to go without fur Saks Fifth Avenue will begin by removing wool sales, both online and in-store. The department has set a goal to reach the end of fiscal year 2022, citing it as a “significant social issue”. While the retailer will stop selling animal fur, it will continue to supply faux fur, leather, shearing, feathers and goat skin. “We recognize that trends are constantly evolving and that fur sales remain an important social issue,” shared Tracy Margolies, Chief Marketing Officer at Saks Fifth Avenue. In addition to the announcement, all Sachs wool salons will be closed by the end of Fiscal Year 2021. Other retailers have made the same move, including Nordstrom and Bloomingdales.







