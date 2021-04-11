AstraZeneca vaccine Blood clots: Very rare





AstraZeneca Covid vaccine is manufactured in India under the name Covishield (File) New Delhi: Chances that adult recipients of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine – made in India like Covishield – create blood clots, even mild ones, are “very rare,” AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria told NDTV on Sunday. Dr Guleria also said such cases were unusual – he estimated the odds at around “1 in a million or less” – and that no events had been reported in the country so far. “This is a very rare side effect that was first thought to be a coincidence … now studies suggest a link to the vaccine. It is still very rare and not seen, so far, in India, although there are suggestions that a or two cases are here as well, “said Dr Guleria. What is it “What happens is that 10 to 15 days after vaccination the patient shows symptoms of fatigue, body aches and has a general feeling of fatigue. Platelet levels (small blood cells that help your body form clots to stop bleeding) and along with that there is the possibility of increased coagulation in the veins in the brain or in the abdomen, or the intestinal veins, “he explained. He also said this was similar to another disease called “heparin-induced thrombocytopenia”, which is an autoimmune condition similar to that which forms blood clots. What should you look for? “Within two weeks of getting the vaccine if you have any symptoms – fatigue, body aches (especially in the stomach) or drowsiness, then you should contact your doctor. If you do not have any of these symptoms after 15 days, then you are OK. “There is no need to worry,” said Dr Guleria. What is the treatment? “If that happens, then there is a treatment strategy – what we call IVIG (intravenous immunoglobulin) and other drugs,” he said. Dr Guleria stressed that cases of vaccine-related blood clots were rare in India, but said more data is needed to finally conclude in each way. The Post-Immunization Committee (AEFI) Committee is investigating and a report is expected next week. An earlier report – March 23 – showed no case of blood clots in India. The government review was ordered after the European Medicines Regulator said it had found a possible link between the vaccine and the rare blood clotting issues in adults who had received the stroke. The regulator, however, said the benefits of the vaccine still outweigh the risks. Security chief Peter Arlett was quoted by the AFP news agency as saying the numbers were “extremely small”. Dr Guleria made the same point, saying that from the habits of Indians who had taken at least one dose so far, no such side effect had been reported.

