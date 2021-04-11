COVID-19: 18% Indians Cannot Get One Dose When They Go For Vaccination From April 1: Survey | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles

Vaccination center at MN Area Hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana (Sravan Vanaparthy / BCCL Hyderabad)

Nearly one-fifth or 18 percent of citizens or someone on their social network could not find a dose of COVID-19 when they went for vaccination in the first 10 days of April, according to a ‘LocalCircles’ survey. However, amid the 2nd wave of COVID cases across the country, India is now reporting over 1,50,000 daily cases exceeding the peak of 97,400 that hit in 2020.

As India expands its vaccination with vaccines now becoming available to anyone over the age of 45 and plans to inoculate 50 lakh people every day, leaders of some states in India are reporting a shortage of vaccines. Citizens from places like Mumbai and parts of the Delhi National Capital region have also shared their reactions on LocalCircles suggesting that some hospitals have boards indicating that they either have limited doses or do not dispose of doses on a given day. However, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has indicated that the country has sufficient doses.

To find out exactly what people face on earth, LocalCircles has conducted a survey to assess whether people who have gone to vaccination centers have experienced this deficiency as claimed by some. The survey received more than 24,000 responses from citizens located in 255 districts of India.

India has administered over 10 doses of vaccines to its citizens since the start of vaccination on January 16 this year. He has also supplied more than 481 lakh doses of COVID-19 to more than 80 countries worldwide under the ‘vait vaitine’ program as well as under supply arrangements directly from the Serum Institute of India.

According to the study, however, the worrying factor is that amid rising COVID cases across India, state media reports suggest that just over five days of vaccine reserve are left, while the supply of an extra week is in process.

In states like Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, current reserves are for less than two days and in others, like Odisha it is barely enough for four days. A Foreign Ministry spokesman has said India’s move in vaccine exports will be made keeping domestic demands in mind, the study said.

As posts and comments were received from people across India regarding the absences, the study tried to understand from the citizens if they or someone on their social network was faced with a scenario in the first 10 days of April that they or someone on the network their to go to be vaccinated and the center was out of stock of vaccines.

In response, 6 percent said “it happened to 4 or more individuals on my social network”, 6 percent said “it happened to 2-3 individuals on my social network” and another 6 percent said “it happened to an individual on my social network” . However, 76 percent said it “did not happen to anyone,” while 6 percent could not say. The total response showed that 18 percent of citizens had someone on their social network who could not get a dose of vaccine when they went for vaccination in the first 10 days of April. This question in the survey received 9,016 answers.

It can be noticed that many seniors took their first dose in the first 10 days of March and were scheduled to go to get their second dose during the first 10 days of April. According to LocalCircles, some went as planned and some decided to follow the revised gap of 6-8 weeks between two doses of Astrazeneca or Covishield Serum vaccine in India. 18 percent of citizens or their family / friends who face the issue of going to a vaccination center but not getting the vaccine is something that should be looked at by central and state governments, the study said.

The shortage may be due to non-optimal local distribution, while it is also possible that some centers or locations have a real shortage. It should also be noted that as the second wave of COVID intensified in India, 77 per cent of citizens in the LocalCircles survey in April expressed interest in getting the vaccine. The number stood at 38 per cent when India started its vaccination thus marking a huge drop in vaccine reluctance over the 80-day period. This decline in vaccine reluctance could also contribute to supply-demand mismatch, the survey said.

According to the study, the Serum Institute of India currently produces 2 million vaccines per day, and Bharat Biotech produces 0.3 million vaccines per day. If India continues to vaccinate 3 million people a day and if these two providers are unable to estimate their production, India will have to import vaccines from other countries. Such a move has the support of 56 per cent of respondents who are in favor of India for Pfizer, Moderna and J&J to conduct the tests and make the vaccine available here by June.

