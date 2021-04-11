Two-year Middle East financing needs rise to $ 919 billion, IMF says





Funding needs in the Middle East and North Africa are expected to reach $ 919 billion this year and next as the region seeks to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, according to the International Monetary Fund. In an updated forecast released Sunday, he said public funding requirements were likely to stay above 15% of gross domestic product in most of the region by the end of 2022. The global borrower revised its MENA growth forecast to 4% in 2021, from an earlier estimate of 3.1%. The IMF expects production to expand by 3.7% next year, but the improvement will ultimately be determined by the speed of vaccine delivery, said Jihad Azour, director for the region. “Healing has begun, but it has begun in a divergent way,” he said in an interview. “Our first message is that countries need to speed up vaccinations, give them the first priority. Regional cooperation is welcome. ” The Road to Recovery Economic output in the MENA region is expected to be higher than estimated Source: IMF

The IMF updated its forecast for global economic growth this month, while warning that advanced nations will be less affected by the virus in 2021 than low-income ones where inoculation programs remain. Read: Drawing Special Rights, IMF Imperfect Tool: Quick Get In the wider MENA region and Central Asia, funding needs will be at least $ 300 billion higher in 2021 and 2022 than in the previous two-year period, totaling $ 1.1 trillion. More than a third of the countries in that expanded group have seen their debt-to-GDP ratios above 70%, most of them in MENA, the report said. Any tightening of liquidity or rising interest rates will increase pressure on governments to borrow more to fund programs, Azour said. Fiscal support measures to combat the impact of the pandemic helped some economies cope with severe economic downturns. But falling oil prices in a region heavily dependent on gross revenues meant budget deficits widened. Higher prices have “improved forecasts this year, especially in terms of external accounts and also in terms of the fiscal side for oil-exporting countries,” Azour said. IMF estimates average deficits as a share of economic output last year it reached almost 12% for advanced economies, about 10% for emerging markets and 5.5% for low-income economies. More from the IMF: The economy of the MENA region is estimated to have shrunk by 3.4% last year, from the 5% contraction forecast in October.

Fiscal deficits widened to more than 10% of GDP in 2020, from 3.8% a year earlier.

The Gulf Cooperation Council’s funding needs are set to reach $ 248 billion this year and next, about 27% of MENA’s total needs.

Banks remained resilient, although bank sovereignty ties have grown. “The full impact of the crisis on the sector is yet to be seen, given the continued policy support and regulatory measures of patience.”

Food prices are expected to stay high this year, with the fund’s food price index rising about 14%. Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

