Global Carbon Council gets approval under ICAO CORSIA to help international airlines meet carbon neutral growth targets





DOHA, Qatar, April 11, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Looking forward to issuing more than 10 million carbon credits in 2021, Qatar-based Global Carbon Council (GCC)is ranked among the eight international programs eligible to supply carbon credits to international airlines to meet their carbon neutral growth. All over the world, carbon markets are gaining traction. By issuing carbon credits, they are helping international organizations compensate for unavoidable carbon emissions, while also supporting the development of emission reduction projects and the catalysis of climate action. The Global Carbon Council (GCC) an initiative of the Gulf Organization for Research and Development (GORD) is the first and only global voluntary GHG Compensation Program for the MENA region. Established in 2016 and operational since 2019, GCC has now taken overfull approvalunder the Carbon Compensation and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) of the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in March 19, 2021. This endorsement is the recognition that the GCC regulatory framework has all the elements in place to ensure real, additional and permanent emission reductions resulting from projects registered by it and the GCC Approved Carbon Credits (ACCs) issued with it. really very reliable and integrative environment. It also ensures that ACCs can be safely used by international airlines to meet their carbon neutral growth commitment under CORSIA and by other organizations to meet their carbon neutrality commitment to products, services , their events and activities. With full approval, GCC is ranked among the eight international programs eligible to supply carbon credits to international airlines to meet their carbon neutral growth. Importers It is important to note that GCC, based on Qatar, is one of two CORSIA-accepted international GHG programs based in developing countries. Speaking about this latest development, Dr. Yousef Alhorr, The President of the GCC, said, “The Global Carbon Council, originally from the MENA region, aims to provide the carbon market instrument to serve global actors in fulfilling their commitment to the world of zero carbon. Are the core principles of GCC in issuing CORSIA eligible carbon loans, with equal focus on avoiding any overlap with national mitigation efforts Paris the goals of the agreement. The approval of CORSIA demonstrates that within a short time since its inception, the GCC has been able to achieve the mark of quality and environmental integrity expected from compensations to assist carbon neutrality efforts worldwide. “ The GCC program not only recognizes projects for their contribution to mitigating climate change through the issuance of carbon credits, but also provides labels for their contribution to the goals of sustainable development without harming society and the environment. The GCC program has a complete regulatory framework in place and has already received the submission of several GES reduction projects by Turkey, India AND Jamaica, which, if registered, will be collectively capable of reducing 28 million tonnes of CO2 in 10 years. There are several projects considering submission from several other countries, including Qatar, Oman, Serbia and Pakistan, etc. Interest has been expressed by project developers from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, Spain, China, Belgium, Canada AND US, etc. Some corporations and airlines are shunning GCC projects to secure carbon loans from, to achieve their carbon neutrality goals. The carbon credits issued by the GCC Program will be used for the carbon neutrality of the FIFA 2022 World Cup. These credits will come from Qatar, as well as the international projects submitted to the GCC. GCC expects to issue more than 10 Million carbon loans in 2021. Importers It is important to note that in the spirit of contributing to the cause of accurately calculating global emission reductions and avoiding double counting and duplication of emission reductions, the GCC has participated in the implementation of the World Bank Climate Warehouse and Meta Carbon to IHS Mark Register. GCC is also on the ongoing IHS Mark Meta Carbon Registry Advisory Board. The World Bank and IHS Markit are developing meta-carbon records to be able to accurately calculate emission reductions due to the implementation of National Defined Contributions (NDCs) by countries including the use of carbon market instruments, whether voluntary or based on compliance. For more information, contact: Hussam Othmany

