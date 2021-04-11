Ukraine turns to Turkey as Russia threatens full – scale war | Conflict news

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Istanbul over the weekend to mark the 10th anniversary of his country’s strategic partnership with Turkey and to back support from his Black Sea neighbor as tensions escalate with Russia over Ukraine fighting in the Donbas.

“Turkey’s support for restoring our sovereignty and territorial integrity is extremely important,” Zelensky told a joint news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

After a meeting with the Turkish leader, Zelensky wrote on Twitter, We share common values ​​with #Turkey, including human life and support.

As Turkey works with the United States and other Western European leaders to purchase the Russian-made S-400 missile system and the conflict in Syria, Ukraine’s NATO aspirant has established strong ties with Ankara.

Saturday’s visit marks the second trip by Ukrainian leaders to Turkey in less than six months.

In 2017 the countries created a free travel zone for passports and they are currently working on implementing a free trade agreement, which leaders say will double the level of bilateral trade between them.

Moving away from Western discourse is very popular in European and American capitals. The West does not want to see that there are really problematic areas in Turkish-Russian relations, Bilgehan Ozturk, an analyst with the SETA Foundation, an Ankara-based think tank seen as close to the Erdogan government, told Al Jazeera.

Ozturk said Russia’s annexation of Crimea was a game-changer for Ankara’s relations with Moscow and the way it viewed the balance of power in the Black Sea.

S-400 agreement

The purchase of the S-400 by Ankara has become one of the most difficult elements of Turkey’s relations with the West, but placed outside its borders and in Russia’s hands, the missile system is also a serious challenge to Turkey’s security.

When Russia seized Crimea in 2014 it immediately began deploying S-400s there. It also built its naval forces, stationing submarines and ships with Caliber cruise missiles capable of hitting targets 2,400 km (1,500 miles) away.

Istanbul is approximately 600 km (375 miles) from Crimea.

This math led to a 2016 speech by Erdogan in which he declared that the Black Sea was becoming a Russian Lake and warned if we do not take action history will not forgive us.

Erdogan has advocated for a stronger NATO presence in the region as Russia increases the size of its navy.

Russian S-400 air defense missile systems were seen during a training exercise at a military base in the Kaliningrad region of Russia in 2020. [File: Vitaly Nevar/Reuters]

Turkey has recently seen the Black Sea as a step towards greater energy independence.

In October 2020 it announced the discovery of 405 billion cubic meters of gas off its shores, the largest find in the history of the countries.

“Our main goal is for the Black Sea to continue to be a sea of ​​peace, tranquility and co-operation,” he said, speaking to his Ukrainian counterpart at a news conference on Saturday.

Military technology

Ankara sees Ukraine as a crucial defender against Russia and has been a strong advocate for its accession to NATO

The two countries are co-operating on a number of defense projects and agreements.

Last year Ukraine agreed to buy 4 Ada-class corvettes from Turkey MILGEM, small warships known for their maneuverability. Countries are producing ships together.

In the face of growing hostility in Western capitals, Ankara sees Ukraine as a partner in the development of military technology in everything from satellites and radars to missiles.

Experts say one of the most advanced areas of collaboration is engine manufacturing and design. Turkey is working with Ukrainian companies to develop diesel engines for its fifth-generation fighter jet and main battle tank.

But it is Ukraine’s purchase of Turkish warplanes that military experts and analysts are watching closely, especially as tensions in eastern Ukraine heat up.

Turkey has positioned itself as a good exporter of UCAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) and promoted them for success on the battlefields in Syria, Libya and Nago-Karabakh. In the recent conflict, Turkey Bayraktar drone has been widely credited for helping to find the balance of power against Azerbaijan in those countries’ war with Armenia.

Ukraine bought six Bayraktar TB2 produced in Turkey in 2018 [File: DHA via AP]

Sales of drones

In 2018 Ukraine bought six Bayraktar TB-2 drones and 200 high-precision missiles from Turkey as part of a $ 69 million defense deal.

Ukrainian military experts closely studied the use of the drone in Nago-Karabakh. They say the similarities between Azerbaijan fighting Armenia in that conflict and Ukraine’s own struggle to seize control of its region detached from another group of Russian-supplied forces warns Kiev well.

We know that Russian capacity is not enough in the face of Turkish UAVs, Ozturk said. They would give the upper hand to the Ukrainian forces. Russian-backed separatists have their advantage, but they are not capable of stopping new UAVs.

After engaging in seven years of conflict with Russian-backed separatists, many in Kiev seem anxious to try new Turkish technology on the battlefield and see if it can lead to the gain of any territory.

Russia says Ukraine is trying to provoke a conflict, while Kyiv has accused Russian-backed separatists of stepping up their attacks on government forces and Moscow of gathering troops on its border.

Experienced data

President Erdogan called for an end to growing tensions in eastern Ukraine but also said Turkey was ready to provide the necessary support for Kiev.

Ozturk said Turkish support is likely to send advisers and technicians to Ukraine as they were in Azerbaijan. A combination of extensive use of UCAV and experienced inputs.

If tougher fighting erupts in the east, Ankara could be given a chance to turn the tables on Russia as Moscow has done on Syria.

Turkey has suffered because of Russia’s constant pressure on northern Syria, where they have the escalating advantage. If he is not happy, it could make Turkey pay a cost, Ozturk said.

Turkish drones stationed in eastern Ukraine allow Ankara to bring its military capabilities to a fierce battle on the Russian border.

The prospect of repeating the successful combination of Turkish drones and military expertise that led to the Nago-Karabak victory is certainly tempting for those at risk in Kiev and Ankara.