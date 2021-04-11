India hits 100 million vaccines as Covid-19 cases rise





The country reported a total daily record of nearly 153,000 coronavirus cases on Sunday with 839 new deaths, according to health ministry figures. The overall case load in India stands at more than 13.5 million – second only to the United States and Brazil – including nearly 170,000 victims.

On the same day, vaccination in the top 100 million, with India being the fastest country in the world to reach that milestone, reaching the figure in just 85 days, the health ministry said.

The connecting territory of Delhi, of which the capital New Delhi is a part, has been hit hard by the new wave of pandemic. Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwa announced a record one-day increase in the case on Sunday, of more than 10,000 new infections.

“Delhi is witnessing the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic,” Kejriwal warned. “The situation is worrying, the government is working to improve it.”

At least 37 doctors serving at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi have tested positive for Covid-19 – having previously received both doses of the vaccine. Doctors have mild symptoms, but 32 are under isolation at home, while five chose to be admitted to hospital to avoid the risk of infecting their families, the hospital spokesman confirmed to CNN. Hospital authorities are searching for the source of their infection, discovered Thursday, and further tracking of contacts is underway, the official added. premier Narendra Modi on Thursday announced a four-day vaccination machine starting Sunday. India is now regularly administering over 3 million vaccines a day, surpassing the daily distribution of the United States and beating China, according to the Oxford University research group Our World in Data. States such as Maharashtra, Odisha and Punjab have complained about vaccine shortages, however, and some districts in Maharashtra have had to suspend inoculation, the state health minister said on Thursday. According to a senior administrative official in Mumbai, more than 70 centers in the city have said they do not have vaccines available. The central government has said it is doing everything it can to help states, according to a statement from the health minister earlier this week. The Serum Institute of India, the largest manufacturer of vaccines in the world, is production of Covid-19 vaccines for countries participating in the global COVAX vaccine-sharing initiative, but births will be delayed in April as India struggles with the new wave of infections. Raghav Chadha, national spokesman of the Aam Aadmi Party, wrote to Mod on Saturday demanding that he adopt a policy of “vaccine nationalism” “Do not allow the vaccination center [sic] closed as doses are flying out of the country, “he said. On Saturday, Kayriwal announced a series of new restrictions in Delhi to fight the coronavirus nail there. This includes banning all gatherings (social, political or religious), limiting participation in weddings and funerals to 50 and 20 people respectively, and restaurants, cinemas and public transport must operate at half employment. Delhi authorities announced on Friday that all educational institutions will remain closed until further notice. The increase in cases comes as India’s leading researchers announced last month that there are nearly 800 variants of concern present in the country.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos