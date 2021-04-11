Religious leaders recall Prince Philips spiritual curiosity





Welby, who is set to preside at Philips funeral Saturday at Windsor Castle, led prayers for Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, and predicted a very long, extraordinarily led life. At Westminster Abbey in London, where Philip married then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947, Westminster Dean David Hoyle recalled former Navy officers self-influencing service. The story goes down the ad Most people see Philip in a religious setting were he next to the queen at memorial services, or walking to church with the royal family on Christmas Day. But his religious background and interests were more diverse than his conventional role might suggest. Born into the Greek royal family as Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark, he was baptized into the Greek Orthodox Church. His father was exiled and his family left Greece when Philip was very young. He became an Anglican when he married Elizabeth, who as queen is the supreme governor of the Church of England. In the 1960s, he helped set up St. Georges House, a religious study center at the royal family in Windsor Castle, where Philip would join clergy, academics, businessmen and politicians to discuss the state of the world. The story goes down the ad He was a regular visitor to Mount Athos, a monastic community and religious shrine in Greece, and was a longtime advocate of the Templeton Prize, a lucrative award for contributing to the spiritual dimension of life whose winners include Mother Teresa. . Philips’ long environmentalism, which saw him serve as the protector of the World Wide Fund for Nature, was tied to his faith. He organized a 1986 summit in Assisi, Italy where representatives of Christianity, Islam, Judaism, Buddhism and Hinduism pledged to protect the environment. Philip said at the time that a new and powerful alliance had been created between the forces of religion and the forces of conservation. Speaking foolishly and quick-witted, Philip was also known for making remarks that could be very offensive, some of them sexist and racist. But former York Archbishop John Sentamu, who was born in Uganda, said those who saw Philip as a fanatic were very visible. The story goes down the ad If anyone challenges him, you will enter into an amazing conversation, Sentamu told the BBC. The problem was that because he was the Duke of Edinburgh, the queen’s husband, people had this reverence. I’m sure he sometimes regretted some of those phrases, but ultimately it’s unfortunate that people saw him as someone making a mistake, Sentamu said. Behind those blunders was a wait for a comeback, but no one came back, and the blunder, unfortunately, stayed. Inderjit Singh, a prominent British Sikh leader, said Philip had a strong knowledge of Sikhism and contributed to understanding and harmony among the various faith communities. The story goes down the ad He knew what we all need to know …. We all belong to a common humanity, Singh said. Philips’s faith may have been partly a legacy of his mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg, who placed a nun order, sheltered Jews in Nazi-occupied Greece during World War II, and was buried under a Russian Orthodox church in Jerusalem. east. “I suspect it never occurred to him that her action was in any particular way,” Philip said on a 1994 trip to Israel, where he visited his mothers’ grave. She was a person of deep religious faith and would regard it as a completely human action against human beings in adversity. His interests in religion and ecology were passed on to his eldest son, Prince Charles. The heir to the throne is a strong environmentalist who has said he wants to be a defender of the faith when he takes the throne, rather than the official title of monarchs as a defender of the English faith Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

