



The leading family conglomerate hopes to double the workforce in Saudi Arabia.



The leading company owned by the GMG family has announced its further expansion and investment in Saudi Arabia with the opening of a new headquarters in Riyadh, with Group Vice President and CEO Mohammad A. Baker hoping to double its 1,200-strong power. strong in the country once normal trade conditions resume after the Covid-19 pandemic. GMG already has a strong presence in Saudi Arabia thanks to its nationwide network of approximately 90 stores, including those of its Sun and Sand Sports chain, the largest sports retailer in the Middle East and the distributor of global brands including Nike, Columbia and Vans. Baker said the group envisions further increases from its retail sports operations following the recent opening of a 23,000-square-meter mega-warehouse outside Riyadh, which will complement existing offices and storage facilities in Jeddah. He also hopes to introduce food and healthcare brands from her portfolio, he added. Meanwhile, the company is strengthening its online retail services, as well as expecting more in-store innovations, such as non-contact mobile cash registers, in response to changing consumer habits after the Covid-19. “The fact that our new headquarters in Riyadh is three times larger than our old offices clearly signals the scale of our ambitions in Saudi Arabia and our commitment to investing – not only in brick-and-mortar operations but also in our people,” he said. over half of them are Saudi nationals, “Baker notes.” Next year, we celebrate 15 years in Saudi Arabia, and strengthening our presence in the Kingdom is crucial if we are to realize the next stage of our growth in the largest economy in the world. region and one of the fastest growing retail markets. “ “We believe that Saudi Arabia has tremendous untapped potential. “The recent government initiative calling on the international private sector to invest further in the UK should be welcomed, especially as it will pave the way for further job creation,” Baker said. According to a recent Euromonitor report, sales of premium sports brands such as Nike performed strongly towards the end of last year in Saudi Arabia, and this trend is set to continue with consumer spending expected to recover soon after social restrictions begin. located by pandemic. To make easier. Baker added that the group is eager to increase its community engagement in Saudi Arabia. As Nike’s official distributor in Saudi Arabia, GMG already works closely with the Saudi Sports Federation for All (SFA) to promote participation in sports and more active lifestyles, in a country where diabetes and overweight levels exceed the global average. – [email protected] Staff Reporter











