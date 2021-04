‘You are in danger’: WA residents told to take shelter as Cyclone Seroja crosses coast

Residents of mid-western Western Australia have been told to take refuge during what their Prime Minister has described as a cyclone “like nothing we have seen in decades”. Tropical Cyclone Seroja began crossing the coast between Calbarri and Gregory on Sunday evening as a Category 3 system, the Bureau of Meteorology said. Kalbarri recorded a wind of 170 km / h at 7:03 pm (local time) and has seen 111 mm of rain since 9am. There is a “red alert” requiring an 800km stretch of coastline south of Carnarvon to Lancelin. Communities included in this area are Geraldton, Carnamah Coast, Coorow, Chapman Valley, Dandaragan, Irwin, Mingenew, Morawa, Northampton, Perenjori, Shark Bay and Three Springs. “You are in danger and you must act immediately,” WA Prime Minister Mark Mark McGowan said Sunday afternoon. “This is a very big storm that is posing a very serious threat. Lives and homes are under threat.” People in red alert areas should stay indoors or inside an evacuation center. Evacuation centers are open in Port Denison, Carnarvon and Denham. Western Australian Prime Minister Mark McGowan. AAP Tropical Cyclone Seroja will continue to affect the area until midnight, with each community expected to experience the worst of the weather for about three hours, weather office James Ashby said earlier Sunday. Residents of Denham and Calbarri are likely to experience devastating gale and winds and, if Sero tracks south, Geraldton could be affected as well. Abnormally high tides, heavy rainfall up to intensity, flash floods, dangerous surf and beach erosion are among the hazards. Wind gorges and heavy rainfall could be seen as far south-east as Esperance, Mr Ashby said. The WA Country Health Service said Geraldton Hospital will continue to treat emergency patients during the cycle, but all other appointments have been canceled or will be canceled. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued an observation hour for the waters of Wooramel, Murchison, Greenough, Yarra Yarra Lakes, Moore, Hill and parts of Salt Lake District and the Avon Rivers. A stern weather warning was also issued Monday for parts of the Greater Perth, Goldfields-Midlands, Great Southern and Midwest-Gascoyne regions. “If you live on the South East Coast and parts of Goldfields, Eucla, Great Southern and Central Wheat Belt districts you need to get ready now for the severe weather coming tomorrow,” emergency warnings said. “This is a rare weather event for people in the southern and eastern parts of Western Australia.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos