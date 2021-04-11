Four terrorists killed in meetings in Anantnag and Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir | India News





SRINAGR: Four terrorists from the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and al-Badr outfits, including those involved in the killing of a Territorial Army soldier on duty in Anantnag on Friday, were killed Sunday in two meetings with security forces. security in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

With that, the death toll in the meetings that began Saturday in Anantnag and Shopian rose to five while a terrorist was killed in the initial exchange of fire.

Towseef Ahmad Bhat and Aamir Hussain Ganie, both from Bijbehara and affiliated with LeT, were killed in the village of Semthan in the Bijbehara area of ​​Anantnag district south of Kashmir after they refused to surrender and indiscriminately joined a search party, police said.

The two were wanted in a number of terrorist crimes including the killing of a Territorial Army soldier outside the service Mohammad Saleem Akhoon near his home in Goriwan Bijbehara on Friday. They were also wanted in the case of an attack on a CRPF party in which a CRPF culprit was killed, an official said.

Security forces rescued all civilians trapped in the area and halted the operation overnight, he added. In the first hours, the operation was resumed and both terrorists were eliminated, the official said.

The ultras were also involved in threatening and intimidating the area’s civilian population and luring young boys to join the ranks of terror, he said.

According to police records, Bhat has been active since 2017 and Ganie had joined the ranks of terrorists in 2018.

The terrorists responsible for the killing of Army Jawan were neutralized within two days at the meeting of Bijbehara, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, said Vijay Kumar.

Weapons and ammunition, including two AK series rifles, were found from the site. The IGP said one of the terrorists killed at the Shopian meeting had been newly recruited into the terrorist ranks and security forces made sincere efforts to persuade him to surrender, but the other terrorists did not allow him to do so.

“The parents also called, but the other terrorists did not let him surrender,” Kumar said.

He identified the killed terrorists as Aasif Ahmad Ganai and Faisal Gulzar Ganai – both residents of Chitragam Kalan. The identity of the third terrorist has not yet been revealed.

Police sources said Faisal was a minor and had recently joined the ranks of terrorists.

Giving details of the operation, the police official said security forces launched the cordon and search operation in the orchards of the Reban Bandpawa area after receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists there.

He said the terrorists were given a chance to surrender. However, they fired indiscriminately at the party in search of forces.

In the initial revenge shootout, a terrorist was killed. But the operation was suspended to give the trapped terrorists another chance to surrender, the official said.

The forces exercised maximum restraint and facilitated the presence of family members of a wrecked terrorist Faisal Gulzar at the meeting place to persuade him to surrender, the IGP said.

However, despite repeated calls from his family members and security from security forces, other terrorists did not let him surrender, the official said.

During a fierce gun battle in the early hours, the two trapped terrorists were killed and the bodies of the three were found from the meeting place, he said.

According to police records, they were part of groups involved in many terrorist crime cases and linked to wearing the banned Al-Badr terror, he said.

Weapons and ammunition, including an AK-56 rifle and two pistols, in addition to other incriminating material, were found from the meeting place.

