India bans exports of Remdesivir as new COVID-19 cases set another record

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India on Sunday banned the export of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir and its active pharmaceutical ingredients as demand increased due to a record increase in COVID-19 infections and led to mutilation shortages in many parts.

A man rides his bicycle in front of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) during a weekend shutdown to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in Mumbai, India, April 10 2021. REUTERS / Francis Mascarenhas

New COVID-19 cases rose to 152,879 on Sunday, the sixth record increase in seven days, crushing hospitals in some regions. India, known as the world pharmacy, has already blocked major exports of coronavirus vaccines.

In addition to banning Remdesivir until the situation improves, the health ministry said in a statement that manufacturers had been asked to increase supplies.

Seven Indian companies have licensed the drug from Gilead Science, with an installed capacity of about 3.9 million units per month, for local use and exports to more than 100 countries.

The companies are: Cipla Ltd, Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd, Hetero Labs Ltd, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Biocon Ltds Syngene, Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd and the Indian unit of Mylan.

The World Health Organization in November issued a conditional recommendation against the use of Remdesivir in hospitalized patients, despite the severity of the disease, saying there was no evidence that the drug improved survival and other outcomes in these patients.

Many countries, including India, however, have continued to use it.

India leads the world in the average daily number of new infections reported in more than two weeks, accounting for one in every six globally reported infections each day, according to a Reuters list.

Deaths have also risen, with the health ministry reporting 839 victims Sunday – the highest in over five months – bringing the total to 169,275.

The number of tissues with more than 13.35 million cases is the third highest worldwide, after only the United States and Brazil.

BLACK MARKETING

The drug regulator in India and some state governments have in recent days raised concerns over the collection and black market of Remdesivir, which in some cases sells for over 10 times the maximum retail price.

Posts on social media on Sunday showed large queues of people in the western state of Gujarat waiting to buy Remdesivir injections for patients with COVID-19.

Every day the central government is providing 50,000 Remdesivir injections but all of them are being consumed, Rajesh Tope, the Maharashtra state health minister, told reporters. Pharmacists and stockists can be doing black marketing and this needs to be controlled.

The federal health ministry wrote to Maharashtra, which is home to the financial capital Mumbai, urging local authorities to improve COVID-19 testing and deploy more manpower.

The registration of healthcare workers, the employment of contract healthcare workers should be accelerated, said the letter from India’s top health bureaucrat, noting an acute shortage of healthcare workers in seven Maharashtra districts.

Authorities have blamed the resurgence of the virus mainly on crowds and a reluctance to wear masks, although election rallies and religious rallies have continued in recent weeks.

Thousands of people gathered on the banks of the sacred Ganges River in the town of Haridwar on Sunday for prayers at Kumbh Mela – where up to five million are expected on certain days.

Authorities have made it mandatory for all people entering the area to take COVID-19 tests. But many worshipers on Sunday gathered by the river without masks, in densely packed crowds.