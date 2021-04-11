Third worker at New Zealand quarantine hotel tested positive for coronavirus





Genomic testing has linked the reported case Thursday again to a cleaner that came out positive last month From Monday, only vaccinated New Zealand border workers will be allowed to work in high-risk roles The country’s Ministry of Health announced on Sunday afternoon that the worker was a close contact of a quarantine employee at the hotel, who was reported to have tested positive on Thursday. “Because the new issue has been self-isolating at home since it was identified as a close contact late last week, it is considered to have very little additional risk to the community,” the ministry said in a press release. “They returned an earlier negative test before returning a positive test today. “This worker and their partner were transferred this afternoon to the quarantine facility in Auckland.” The ministry said genomic testing had confirmed that the worker who tested positive on Thursday was linked to a Grand Millennium cleaner who had previously been reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 on March 21st. Both of those cases were related to a returning traveler who arrived in New Zealand on 13 March. Australia and New Zealand have agreed to launch a travel bubble from April 19, allowing people to fly between countries without the need for quarantine. The ministry announced earlier Sunday that New Zealand had no new COVID-19 community cases but had three new border-related cases in managed isolation. Ms Ardern said Thursday that “over 80 per cent” of border workers in New Zealand had been vaccinated. But as of Monday, any border employee who had not been vaccinated “would not be able to continue working in high-risk roles,” she said and would be relocated to another position. We have always said that there will be a set time for people to be vaccinated and those who are not will not be able to stay in a high risk environment, Ms. Ardern said. The Australian Department of Home Affairs has been contacted for comment.

