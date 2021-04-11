Sonu Sood became the brand ambassador for the Covid-19 vaccination program in Punjab





Actor Sonu Sood has become the brand ambassador for the anti-coronavirus vaccination program in Punjab. During the coronavirus-induced blockage last year, the actor had helped migrants reach their countries of origin. Sood catapulted into the national spotlight to feed thousands of underprivileged people amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It was considered a middle species for migrants. Punjab Prime Minister Amarinder Singh made the announcement on Sunday, a day after his meeting with the actor who called him to his residence. “Happy to share that actor & philanthropist @SonuSood will be the Brand Ambassador on our # Covid19 vaccination machine. I thank him for supporting our campaign to reach, and protect, every Punjabi, and appeal to all to be vaccinated sooner, “the prime minister wrote on Twitter. Singh said there is no more convenient way to inspire and influence people to get the vaccine. “There is a lot of hesitation among the people here in Punjab. Sonu’s popularity among them and his exemplary role in helping tens of thousands of migrants get home safely that when the pandemic broke out last year will help counter their reserves,” he said. he said in an official statement here. “When people hear this ‘Punjab da puttar’ talking about the benefits of the vaccine and how safe and essential it is, they will believe it. Because they believe it,” he added. Sood said he was happy and honored to be named brand ambassador for the vaccination program. “I feel blessed to be playing a part in this great campaign of the Punjab government to protect the lives of the people of my native state,” he added. On this occasion, the actor presented to the Prime Minister his book ‘I am not the Messiah’, which he says captures his travel experiences from Moga to Mumbai. “I truly believe that I am not a savior. I am simply a human being playing my small role in God’s grand plans. If I can touch any life in any way, I can only say that God has blessed me, he is instructing me to fulfill my duty, “Sood said in another statement.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos