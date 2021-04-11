Ratheesh death: autopsy report indicates possibility of murder





Kozhikode Rural Police have launched an investigation into the death of Ratheesh Kooloth, one of the accused in the Panoor Mansoor murder case. According to police sources, the investigation under the District Crime Branch was launched to check whether the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] the activist risked rescuing other suspects involved in the murder case. It was last Friday that the 36-year-old local in Panoor who was on the run after the murder of a Muslim Youth League worker was found dead in Chekkiyad on the outskirts of Valayam police station. His body was found hanging from a tree. Although originally recorded as a case of suicide, the posthumous report was reported to have contained some strong references indicating the possibility of a homicide. Shortly after Ratheesh’s death, there were allegations of mystery following the incident. Both the leaders of the Indian Union of Muslim League (IUML) and the leaders of the Indian National Congress (INL) had called for an investigation into the incident claiming it was a well-planned assassination. Meanwhile, police sources said the investigation was a follow-up to the case already registered under Article 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code. It would check in detail some of the dubious references made to posthumous reports and related allegations, they said. However, senior police officials who visited Chekkiyad on Saturday to gather more scientific evidence with the support of forensic experts and the fingerprint squad remained wary of allegations that the youths were said to have been strangled to death. They also denied revealing details of their interactions with the medical team which conducted the post-mortem.

