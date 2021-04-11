Soeder, eloquent, carnival-loving, wants to be Germany’s first Bavarian chancellor





BERLIN (Reuters) – Dismissed for decades by critics as a country pumpkin who likes stupid carnival costumes, Bavarian leader Markus Soeder said on Sunday he was ready to run as a Conservative candidate for German chancellor, provided he had the support of full of blocks. Angela Merkel, who has won four elections and led Europe’s largest economy for 16 years, is not standing for a fifth term when Germany goes to the polls in September. This means that the parliamentary bloc formed by the Christian Democrats (CDU) and their sister party, the Christian Social Union of Bavaria (CSU), must decide on a candidate. On paper, the choice seems clear: Opinion polls give CSU charismatic leader Soeder, 54, a fat lead over CDU chief Armin Laschet, 60, who has also said he wants to run. About 54% of Germans would prefer Soeder as chancellor, compared to 19% for Laschet, a Deutschlandtrend poll from April 1 showed, although Laschet has the support of some powerful regional conservative leaders. However, a chancellor from Bavaria would be the first for Germany. State icons Franz Josef Strauss and Edmund Stoiber stood respectively in the 1980 and 2002 federal elections but both lost to the Social Democrats. The rich Alpine region is one of the most independent German states, and combined with its unique traditions and proud identity, this makes some Germans careful to choose a Bavarian as their leader. SWAGGER, SOUNDBITES AND SHREK Soeder has never hidden his political ambition. As a teenager, he hung a poster of Strauss, the conservative leader who transformed and modernized Bavaria, on his bed. Born in Nuremberg, he became a member of the Bavarian assembly in 1994. He rose through the ranks to become the Prime Minister of the state in 2018 and the leader of the CSU in 2019. A Protestant in a predominantly Catholic state, Soeder has a knack for voice bites and his political antenna coupled with clear communication skills have helped him escape some major political upheaval. He addressed the anti-immigrant voters of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) with harsh criticism of Merkel’s 2015 open-door migrant policy, but by 2018 he had shifted to the center and started attacking the far-right party. With opinion polls pointing to a possible conservative coalition with the Greens after the election, Soeder is now pushing for ambitious CO2 cuts. He has even issued a joint statement with the popular Green Prime Minister of a neighboring state on coronavirus restrictions. His crucial handling of the pandemic has boosted his popularity and he has consistently sided with Merkel against other state prime ministers in calls for tough blockades. However, for some it is his appeal and his belief that attract. He often talks for more time than Merkel at joint press conferences, and his extravagant outfits during the carnival season have included Marilyn Monroe, Shrek and the ever-popular crazy king Ludwig, the builder of Bavaria’s fabulous castle. Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Edited by Raissa Kasolowsky

