Shocking footage shows a violent robber with a knife hitting a cashier





The horrific CCTV shows a vicious bandit who tried to steal alcohol at the point of the knife from a gas station by constantly punching a helpless crate. (SWNS) This is the shocking moment that a suspect pulled out a knife and repeatedly punched a cashier at a gas station before stealing alcohol. West Midlands police released footage of the man who appeared to launch the brutal attack in the Selly Park area of ​​Birmingham on March 14th. The man was caught walking around an Esso at 7.15pm with a blouse on his head but without a mask. He was challenged because he tried to leave without paying for a spirit bottle and a can of beer. Read: Illegally demolished a 100-year-old pub set to open its doors after “brick by brick” reconstruction He is then shown holding the shop assistant still while lowering a powerful fist to the head. His victim was left with head wounds requiring widespread suturing and bruising. A force spokesman said: “We have launched an appeal for information after a cashier was attacked and threatened with a knife at a petrol station on Pershore Road, Birmingham. The suspect entered Esso in Selly Park around 7.15pm on March 14th. Read more: Four men were jailed for a total of 113 years for fatal shooting Prince William and Prince Harry reunite at the funeral amid a continuing rift “He took a spirit bottle and a can of beer and tried to leave without paying. “When challenged by a cashier, he launched a violent attack. “The victim is left with two wounds on the head, one requires 14 stitches, as well as bruises on the face, body and arms. Tell us who this man is.” Look: The car dealer sticks to the lid after the theft

