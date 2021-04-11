Uganda, Tanzania, oil firms sign agreement to build $ 3.5 billion pipeline





KAMPALA (Reuters) – Uganda, Tanzania and oil firms Total and CNOOC on Sunday signed agreements that will begin construction of a $ 3.5 billion crude pipeline to help transport crude oil from fields in western Uganda to international markets. Frances Total and Chinas CNOOC own the Ugandan oil fields after Britains Tullow left the country last year. The signatories have now agreed to start investing in building infrastructure that will produce and transport crude oil, said Robert Kasande, permanent secretary at Uganda’s energy ministry. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and Tanzania’s new leader Samia Suluhu Hassan, on their first official visit, attended the signing of three agreements that included: a government-hosted pipeline agreement, a tariff and transport agreement, and a share agreement. Uganda discovered gross reserves in the Albertine disintegration basin in the west of the country near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2006. Government geologists estimated total reserves at 6 billion barrels. However, the landlocked East African nation needs a pipeline to transport the dough to international markets. The planned East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), with a length of 1,445 kilometers (898 miles), will run from the oil fields to Tanzania of the Tanga Seaport in Tanga. Raw Uganda is very thick, which means it must be heated to keep it liquid enough to flow. Total has said that EACOP could potentially be the longest crude oil pipeline with electric heating in the world. It’s a very big project, one of the biggest we have to develop on this continent, said Totals CEO Patrick Pouyann, adding that they expected oil production to start in early 2025. To bring about Uganda’s raw flow, Pouyann said more than $ 10 billion in investment was needed. The pipeline has encountered resistance from environmentalists who argue it will threaten ecologically sensitive areas along its route, including wildlife reserves and catchment areas for Lake Victoria. About 263 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) from around the world have asked the CEOs of 25 banks not to provide loans to finance the pipeline. The project, they say, would pose major threats to local communities, water supplies and biodiversity in Uganda, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Kenya. This pipeline project could be a core of larger placements, Museveni said, adding that investors could use the EACOP overland pipeline to lay another pipeline to transport gas from Tanzania and Mozambique to customers in Uganda, Rwanda, Congo and other countries in the region. Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Gareth Jones; edited by David Evans

