International
Indian Army Chief General Naravana calls for increase in budget for UN peacekeepers
Indian Army Chief General MM Naravana on Sunday urged the United Nations to increase the budget for its peacekeeping missions and stressed the need to provide adequate logistics and improved technological support for the blue helmet missions in view of the new challenges.
General Naravane, who is here on a five-day official tour, delivered a keynote address on Changing the Nature of Global Conflict: The Role of UN Peacekeepers “during the” Army Chiefs Conclave “hosted by his Bangladeshi counterpart. General Aziz Ahmed, General Directorate of Public Information (ADG PI) wrote on Twitter.
General Naravane emphasized the expanded budget for UN peacekeeping activities, the Bangladesh Ministry of Defense’s Directorate of Public Relations (ISPR) was quoted as saying in the conclave.
Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen was the main guest at the event.
The Indian Army chief also called for providing proper logistics and improved technological support for UN blue helmet missions, pointing to their new challenges. He said UN peacekeeping missions should be conducted on a participatory basis.
The Bangladeshi army hosted the conclave coinciding with the celebrations of the centenary of the birth of the Bangabandhu Nation Father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of its independence in 1971.
UN Integrated Stabilization Mission Force Commander in Mali Lieutenant General Dennis Gyllensporree, UN Integrated Stabilization Mission Force Commander in Central Africa Lieutenant General Sidki Daniel Traore and Brigadier General Brigadier General Bhutan Darji Rinchen, among others took part in the conclave.
Senior diplomats, security strategists and police officers also attended the seminar.
During the event, the Indian Army chief interacted with senior officers of the participating nations and military observers from other nations.
Momen told the conclave that the nature of peacekeeping operations in recent times has changed both in scale and in purpose for what “peacekeeping missions today are more than a ceasefire surveillance operation”.
The changed situation further expanded the responsibilities of the missions taking into account “other dimensions of peace, such as the establishment of the rule of law, the protection of human rights, the protection of women and children, support for the political process, election management, reintegration and socio-economic development, “he said.
The conclave was held as part of a UN-mandated multilateral counterterrorism exercise, Shantir Ogroshena (Frontrunners of Peace), which began on 4 April. An Indian Army contingent of 30 personnel is taking part along with the Royal Bhutan Army, Sri Lankan Army and Bangladesh Army in the exercise which will end on Monday.
Military observers from the US, UK, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Singapore are also taking part in the exercise. The purpose of the exercise is to strengthen procedures and increase interaction between neighborhood locations to ensure robust peacekeeping operations in the region. The armies of all participating nations shared their valuable experiences and refined their exercises and procedures in peacekeeping operations.
The visit of General Naravana, who is here at the invitation of his Bangladeshi counterpart General Aziz Ahmed, comes less than two weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi traveled to the neighboring country and met with senior leadership here to strengthen strategic ties.
The year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh, the liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan and the centenary of the birth of ‘Bangabandhu’ Mujibur Rahman. PTI AR PMS AKJ PMS PMS
