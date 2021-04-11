UPDATED: Egypt’s prosecution investigation reveals negligence involved in deadly Sohag train crash – Politics – Egypt

Egypt’s Public Prosecutor’s Office said on Sunday its ongoing investigations into the deadly train crash in the south of the country last month revealed human error and the negligence of railway workers were involved.

On March 26, a Spanish train collided with the back of a foot in the southern province of Sohag, leaving 20 people dead and 199 others injured.

In a statement, the prosecution said the driver and assistant of the Spanish train were not inside the cab of the car at the time of the collision and that the head of a central control department, which is responsible for monitoring train movement at the crash site, was not present at his place of work.

A drug test for a signaling tower employee and the assistant train driver on foot showed their abuse of narcotics, the statement said.

The prosecution added the driver and assistant of the standing train claimed the train had stopped after one of the emergency brakes on a railway was activated.

However, witnesses from the injured, passengers and workers, as well as security personnel on board the train testified that they had not seen any hazard brakes activated, the prosecution noted.

The prosecution also said that both trains had their automatic train control (ATC) system deactivated.

Two drivers have argued that ATC activation extends travel time, with one claiming that the railway authority had previously issued verbal instructions not to activate the device, she added.

In televised statements on March 27, Transport Minister Kamel El-Wazir stated that he himself had verbally ordered some train drivers to deactivate ATCs in some areas and later activate it.

“Before a small train accident last November, I told the more experienced drivers, who are usually assigned to itineraries in Upper Egypt, that they could disable ATCs in areas of maintenance or slow speed as the ATC system forces the train to slow down ATC can be reactivated later after it has reached developed areas, “the minister said.

The move was to reduce travel time, as there had been public protests over train delays, Al-Wazir explained. The driver in the November crash, however, was jailed for his actions, causing other drivers to decide not to deactivate the ATC to avoid the same penalty, he added.

The prosecution said in Sunday’s statement that railway officials have confirmed that ATC systems do not normally stop at the crash site.

She pointed out that in addition to the absence of the head of Assi’s Specialized Monitoring Control Department from his job, investigations by two observers in the same department showed “a breach of their duties”.

One of them was late in notifying the Spanish train driver that there was a walking train in his path, and when he finally did, he mentioned the walking train number in a wrong way. The other observer claimed that he made two phone calls to notify the Spanish train and by checking the telecommunications company, the prosecution found that he had not made such calls.

Moreover, the prosecution added, while listening to the wireless recordings of the second observer, it turned out that first there was a delay on his part to notify the Spanish train, and secondly there was a continuation of preparedness efforts even after the accident.

Egypt’s rail sector, the world’s second-oldest with 9,570km of runway running across the country and transporting about 500 million passengers a year, needs to be radically improved, according to experts.

Egypt Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) has shown that while the number of train accidents in 2010 was 1,057, it had increased to 1,863 in 2019.

“Accidents are usually expected, as we focus on updating equipment and machinery, while most accidents come from the human factor. “If development does not involve the human factor, be it drivers, employees, or even administration, it will leave the job only half done,” Hani Sobhi, a professor of rail engineering at Ain Shams University in Cairo, told Ahram Online.

Sobhi, who has 50 years of academic and technical experience on the railways, stated that 90 per cent of train accidents are due to human error.

“What is the benefit of owning modern equipment when it is misused or deactivated?” It is necessary for the workers to be better trained, ”commented Sobhi.

Until the government completes the overhaul of the railway system, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said after the Sohag crash, unfortunately similar accidents could occur.

The transport ministry’s plane to fully update the rail network is planned to continue until 2024 at a total cost of 225 billion EGP, according to Al-Wazir.

