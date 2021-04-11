Thailand sets a new daily record with nearly 1,000 cases of viruses following the outbreak of nightlife

OFFICERS N IN THAILAND have warned that restrictions may need to be tightened to slow the spread of a new wave of coronavirus, as the country set a daily record for new cases.

The health ministry confirmed 967 new Covid-19 infections, the highest ever in a 24-hour period, bringing Thailand to a total of 32,625 cases since January last year, including 97 deaths.

The spread of the outbreak comes after the country kept the virus largely under control for most of last year.

If the number of cases is still rising within two weeks, measures will have to be put in place beyond current restrictions on nightlife and long-distance social distance rules, said Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, deputy director general of the Department of Disease Control.

Most of the recent cases have been found in an explosion that began last month at several nightlife entertainment venues in Bangkok, Dr Sophon said, adding that people had to work from home and exercise vigilance.

Tests among those infected at night spots in Bangkok found some patients infected with the coronavirus variant in the UK, which has been found to be more contagious than the original type.

The rapid increase in cases has been recorded mostly in the capital, Bangkok and the tourist destinations of Chiangmai in the north and Chonburi province in the east, home to the coastal resort of Pattaya.

As a hub for trade and transportation across the country, Bangkok is a potential vector for the transmission of any disease.

The risk has risen this week as Thais celebrate their traditional New Year song Songkran, during which many normally leave the capital to celebrate with their families in their old towns.

Despite the danger, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha did not issue any bans on inter-provincial travel when he announced measures last week to combat the spread of the virus.

His government ordered 41 provinces to close their entertainment venues for 14 days and the provincial governors were empowered to take additional measures, including entry bans, closures, curfews and visitor tests from other provinces.

Chiang Mai provincial health officials are urging visitors from Bangkok and four surrounding provinces to self-quarantine for their stay, up to 14 days, state news agency Thai News reported. Hospitals set up a 280-bed field hospital to treat Covid-19 patients.

The Bangkok Criminal Court on Saturday sentenced the managers of two clubs in which the blast was tracked to two months in prison for violating emergency measures imposed last year covering health regulations to protect against the virus, said Major General Sophon Sarawat, chief the district where the institutions are located.

The proliferation has become a political issue due to allegations that former members of the government may have patronized clubs and violated health regulations.

The country’s transport minister came out positive about the virus, but he and other cabinet members have denied the allegations.

Dr Sophon said another reason the situation is troubling is because the age groups among which most cases are found are 20-29 and 30-39.

These groups have active lifestyles, so they can spread the virus to a larger number of people, he said. He also noted that they are relatively young and strong, tend to show little or no symptoms, thus masking their illness.

Bangkok has already made arrangements for hospitals to expand their number of beds and establish field hospitals on military properties.

A long-term concern is that Thailand has been slow to vaccinate its 69 million population, making it more difficult to recover from the recent outbreak.

A total of 537,380 doses of vaccine had been administered in 77 provinces as of Friday, according to Deputy Government spokesman Traffice Taisaranakul.