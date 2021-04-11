Connect with us

International

Thailand sets a new daily record with nearly 1,000 cases of viruses following the outbreak of nightlife

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


OFFICERS N IN THAILAND have warned that restrictions may need to be tightened to slow the spread of a new wave of coronavirus, as the country set a daily record for new cases.

The health ministry confirmed 967 new Covid-19 infections, the highest ever in a 24-hour period, bringing Thailand to a total of 32,625 cases since January last year, including 97 deaths.

The spread of the outbreak comes after the country kept the virus largely under control for most of last year.

If the number of cases is still rising within two weeks, measures will have to be put in place beyond current restrictions on nightlife and long-distance social distance rules, said Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, deputy director general of the Department of Disease Control.

Most of the recent cases have been found in an explosion that began last month at several nightlife entertainment venues in Bangkok, Dr Sophon said, adding that people had to work from home and exercise vigilance.

Tests among those infected at night spots in Bangkok found some patients infected with the coronavirus variant in the UK, which has been found to be more contagious than the original type.

The rapid increase in cases has been recorded mostly in the capital, Bangkok and the tourist destinations of Chiangmai in the north and Chonburi province in the east, home to the coastal resort of Pattaya.

As a hub for trade and transportation across the country, Bangkok is a potential vector for the transmission of any disease.

The risk has risen this week as Thais celebrate their traditional New Year song Songkran, during which many normally leave the capital to celebrate with their families in their old towns.

Despite the danger, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha did not issue any bans on inter-provincial travel when he announced measures last week to combat the spread of the virus.

His government ordered 41 provinces to close their entertainment venues for 14 days and the provincial governors were empowered to take additional measures, including entry bans, closures, curfews and visitor tests from other provinces.

Chiang Mai provincial health officials are urging visitors from Bangkok and four surrounding provinces to self-quarantine for their stay, up to 14 days, state news agency Thai News reported. Hospitals set up a 280-bed field hospital to treat Covid-19 patients.

The Bangkok Criminal Court on Saturday sentenced the managers of two clubs in which the blast was tracked to two months in prison for violating emergency measures imposed last year covering health regulations to protect against the virus, said Major General Sophon Sarawat, chief the district where the institutions are located.

The proliferation has become a political issue due to allegations that former members of the government may have patronized clubs and violated health regulations.

# Open Journalism

No news is bad news
Support the Newspaper

Yours contributions will help us continue to tell stories that are important to you

Support us now

The country’s transport minister came out positive about the virus, but he and other cabinet members have denied the allegations.

Dr Sophon said another reason the situation is troubling is because the age groups among which most cases are found are 20-29 and 30-39.

These groups have active lifestyles, so they can spread the virus to a larger number of people, he said. He also noted that they are relatively young and strong, tend to show little or no symptoms, thus masking their illness.

Bangkok has already made arrangements for hospitals to expand their number of beds and establish field hospitals on military properties.

A long-term concern is that Thailand has been slow to vaccinate its 69 million population, making it more difficult to recover from the recent outbreak.

A total of 537,380 doses of vaccine had been administered in 77 provinces as of Friday, according to Deputy Government spokesman Traffice Taisaranakul.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: