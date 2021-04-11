Armed drug smugglers kill two policemen in Rajasthan Bhilwara | Jaipur News





JAIPUR: Two police officers were killed after suspected drug smugglers opened fire when they were stopped at separate checkpoints in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara region, police said on Sunday.

According to a report, police teams had set up barricades in various locations to catch suspected drug smugglers on Saturday evening.

Police said the accused traveling in two jeeps and two SUVs were passing checkpoints in the Kotdi police station area and Raila police station area.

Bhilwara police chief Vikas Sharma said: “Two police officers were killed during the shooting. Police teams have been notified to search for the accused.”

The dead soldiers were identified as Omkar Raika and Pawan Chaudhary.

Bhilwara Additional PS Chanchal Mishra said armed drug smugglers first opened fire on the team in the area of ​​Kotdi police station, in which Omkar suffered a bullet wound.

She said barricades were later set up in the district to hit the accused. As they again crossed the checkpoints in the area of ​​Raila police station, the suspects opened fire again on the police personnel in which soldier Pawan Chaudhary died.

She said no arrests have been made so far. A transport truck carrying narcotics was found in the area of ​​Raila police station while another SUV was also found which the accused left behind during a chase.

A case of murder and obstruction of government officials from performing their duty has been registered against unidentified defendants at two police stations, she said.

Meanwhile, the BJP opposition has blamed the ruling Congress government for deteriorating law and order.

State BJP President Satish Poonia and BJP MP from Bhilwara Bhagirath Chaudhary have blamed the state government for deteriorating law and order.

“Crime is once again in the headlines today. Smugglers took the lives of brave soldiers in Bhilwara last night. A man was burned alive in Lohargal, girls were raped in Nagaur. It would be better if the government changes the police motto in “Believe in criminals, Fear in public ‘,” BJP president Satish Poonia said in a statement.

BJP Bhilwara MP Bhagirath Chaudhary, meanwhile, said they would not allow the bodies to be exhumed until the martyr status was given to police officers killed in the attack.

“It’s unfortunate. There seems to be no government ruling the state. Police officers are being killed openly. Police morale is declining. We will not allow post-mortem to take place until martyr status is given to dead police officers. , “Said Chaudhary.

