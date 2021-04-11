



You know it’s going to happen, but you’re never really ready, Anne said of Philips’ death on Friday at the age of 99. In a message issued by Buckingham Palace, Anne praised Philips’ ability to treat each person as an individual in their own right with their skills, a sign to the many charities and other organizations with which he was involved. The story goes down the ad I would like to emphasize how much the family values ​​the messages and memories of so many people whose lives he also touched, she said. We will miss him, but he leaves a legacy that can inspire us all. Andrew, Philip III the Third and Queens four children, attended church at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Windsor Castle along with other members of the royal family. Andrew said his mother described to him that he had left a huge void in her life. Weve almost lost the nation’s grandfather, he said. And I feel very sorry for and support my mother, who feels it probably more than everyone else. His younger brother, Prince Edward, called Philips’ death a “terrible shock” but said the 94-year-old queen was rising. The story goes down the ad Edwards’s wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex said the monarch was thinking of others before himself. She said Philips’s death at Windsor Castle, which came three weeks after he was released from a one-month hospital stay, was calm. It was appropriate for her and she was so gentle. It was like someone took her by the hand and walked away, Sophie told the lovers. It was very, very peaceful and that’s all you want for someone, right? Prince Charles, queen and eldest son of Philips. gave his tribute to the beloved Pope on Saturday and said he would be amazed by the reaction and the touching things that had been said about him. The story goes down the ad Both parties and government officials urged people not to come in person to pay their respects due to coronavirus restrictions on social mixing. But hundreds of people on Sunday brought notes, cards and flowers to the gates of Windsor Castle, located 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of London, while others paid homage in front of Buckingham Palace in the British capital. Neil Loughton, the founder of the Penny Farthing Club, rode his antique bicycle to the palace gates to pay tribute. I think there are some things that are just important and need to be done. Ninety-nine years of life and more than 70 years of service deserve recognition, he said. The story goes down the ad Philips burial is scheduled for April 17 at Windsor Castle. Only 30 people will be able to attend under current coronavirus restrictions in England, but the weakened service is scheduled to be broadcast live on television. Philips nephew Prince Harry, who stepped down from royal duties last year and now lives in California, will attend the service along with other members of the royal family, palace officials said. His wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is pregnant and has been advised by her doctor not to make the trip. Members of the royal family said they appreciated the outpouring of homage and good wishes from people across Britain and around the world for Philip, who was the queens wife and support through more than seven decades of marriage. The story goes down the ad Prince Edward, 57, said the extraordinary tributes would mean a lot to the royal family. Just going to show, he may have been our father, grandfather, father-in-law, but he meant so much to so many other people, he said. Andrew, 61, who has largely been kept out of the public eye since 2019 amid controversy over his friendship with convicted sex defendant Jeffrey Epstein, also praised the absolutely amazing homage. Follow AP coverage of Prince Philips’s death at https://apnews.com/hub/prince-philip Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

