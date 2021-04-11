Egypt: Former student has been given 8 more years in the #MeToo case





The Cairo criminal court sentenced Zaki to seven years in prison for attempted rape of three women and one year for possession of hashish, according to victims’ lawyer Ahmed Ragheb. The story goes down the ad The women were minors at the time of the alleged crimes, according to court documents. Sunday’s decision can be appealed to a higher court. In December, Zaki was convicted of blackmailing and sexually harassing two other women, receiving three years in prison. The former student was arrested in July after allegations against him surfaced on social media, resulting in a storm of criticism. The #MeToo movement aims to hold accountable those involved in sexual misconduct and those who hide it. Several attempts at the time by the Associated Press to contact the Zakis family and his lawyer were unsuccessful. According to the allegations posted on social media, Zaki would undermine the pool of mutual friends on Facebook, internet groups or school clubs, to target women. The story goes down the ad He would start with flattery, then pressure women and girls to share intimate photos with which he later used them to blackmail them if they did not have sex with him, according to the allegations. On several occasions he threatened to send compromising photos to family members. Zaki comes from a wealthy family and studies at the American International School, one of the most expensive private high schools in Egypts and the American University in Cairo. AUC officials said he left the university in 2018. The Zakis case, activists say, shows that misogyny awaits Egypts tough class lines. Many in Egypt have previously portrayed sexual harassment as a problem of poor urban youth. The story goes down the ad Sexual assault and harassment are deep-seated problems in Egypt, where victims must also fight the undercurrent of a conservative culture that typically links female chastity with family reputation. In the courts, the burden of proof falls heavily on the victims of such crimes. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

