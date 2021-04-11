Ecuador chooses its economic future in presidential runoff





QUITO (Reuters) – Ecuadorians voted in a presidential run-off on Sunday to decide whether to maintain the pro-market policies of the past four years or return to the socialism of the previous decade as the Andean country seeks to revive its stagnant economy. Left-wing economist Andres Arauz won the first round of elections in February, receiving almost 33% of the vote, with promises of generous money distribution and a resumption of the socialist policies of his mentor, former President Rafael Correa. Arauss’s rival, banker and third-term presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso, is promising to create jobs through foreign investment and financial support for the agricultural sector. Lasso just shyly won 20% of the first round votes. Complainants say the results will depend on a relatively high percentage of undecided voters. At the last minute I decided on Lasso, I think he is the only option, said Margarita Alvarado, 42, a manicurist voting at a school in Quito. I do not want to go back to arrogance, to corruption, to the materials of the last decade. The Election Council said voting was proceeding without incident and that citizens were respecting social distance measures aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus. Results are expected Sunday evening. The new president will take office on May 24. The economies of oil-exporting countries were already weak due to low crude prices when the coronavirus outbreak began. The pandemic has pushed a third of the population into poverty and left half a million people unemployed. President Lenin Moreno, who did not seek re-election, imposed painful austerity measures as part of a $ 6.5 billion financing agreement with the International Monetary Fund, but was unable to start the economy. Local activist Yaku Perez, who lost close to Lasso for a run-off seat, is urging supporters to tear down their ballots to protest what he called electoral fraud in the first round. I do not trust either of the candidates, they have both been corrupted by ordinary political parties, said Mirella Parraga, 43, a housewife, after voting zero at a polling station in central Guayaquil, the country’s largest city. I do not want to give my vote to someone who will worsen the situation in this country. Arauz, 36, has offered to give $ 1,000 to one million families as soon as he takes office, as well as provide benefits for young people such as free internet access. His plans are being closely monitored by foreign investors holding Ecuadorian bonds, some of whom have expressed concerns about large spending plans in the face of delicate government finances. Lasso has sought to soften his conservative image by promising to combat discrimination based on sexual orientation and increase protection of animal rights. Both candidates call on supporters to take care of the ballots and denounce irregularities on election day and during the counting process. Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Additional reporting by Yury Garcia; Written by Brian Ellsworth; Edited by Paul Simao and Daniel Wallis

