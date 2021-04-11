Covid 19 coronavirus: Third Grand Millennium Hotel Workshop positive, four places of interest

Another worker at the Grand Millennium MIQ facility yesterday tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Another worker at a central Auckland MIQ hotel tested positive for Covid – a close contact from the hotel security guard who tested positive last week.

And while it is believed to pose a little extra risk to the public, four new places of interest have been released by the Ministry of Health – two bakeries, a dairy and a mobile phone retailer.

Last night’s case is a worker at the Grand Millennium Hotel – is the third case at the hotel in recent weeks, and is known as Case C. Case A was a cleaner who tested positive on March 21 and Case B is the security guard he tested positive last week.

Cases A and B are genetically linked to a person who returned to New Zealand on March 13, the ministry said last night.

While Case B – the security guard – the infection may be genomically linked to that of Case A, what is not known is how the infection passed between the two.

The ministry said an investigation into the broadcast was ongoing.

As for issue C, it was said that it was believed that there was very little additional risk to the community as the person had been self-isolated at home since it was considered a close contact of issue B.

“This worker and their partner were transferred this afternoon to the quarantine facility in Auckland,” the ministry said.

Following the positive results of the security guard and cleaners, the ministry said that an out-of-cycle Infection Prevention and Control audit would be conducted at the hotel, similar to the one previously conducted at the Pullman and Grand Mercure premises.

Meanwhile, four new places of interest in Mt Roskill were released yesterday in connection with the security guard (Case B).

They are: Bikanervala Bakery, Terminus Dairy, White Swan Mobile and Bake and Beans. They were visited at different times between March 29 and April 7.

Bikanervala Furnace, White Swan Street – April 7 – 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm

Bake and Beans, 1484 Dominion Rd April 1, April 2, April 6 – 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm

Dairy Terminus, 1484 Dominion Rd March 31, April 1, April 6, April 7 – 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm

White Swan Mobile, 151 White Swan Rd March 29 – 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm

Anyone in these places during the relevant time periods is considered casual contact and should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after exposure.

If you get sick or have symptoms, call Healthline, get tested, and stay home until you get a negative test result.

PM: This is really the last call

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says border workers should be vaccinated by the end of April before leaving their jobs.

But National Chris Bishop says the rule should be enforced now rather than in late April, given that border vaccinations began on February 20th.

He also says that a voluntary register of border workers to register testing and vaccinations should be a mandatory requirement for all employers with staff facing the border.

And he says they looked at different estimates, between 80 percent and 95 percent, of how many border workers had been vaccinated.

Questions about how many border workers have not been vaccinated were triggered last week by the positive case of a privately employed security guard working at the Millennium-led isolation hotel who had missed two vaccination meetings.

Ardern said Thursday that as of Monday, unvaccinated border workers would begin shifting to other jobs.

In TVNZ Q + A on Sunday, she said they would have until the end of the month to get vaccinated or move.

“We are moving to the stage where the window is closing, we have already decided that the period from Monday to the end of this month – if in that period they are not vaccinated, they will be redistributed,” she said.

“This really is the last call. We always planned for this to be the period in which it would happen.”

But Bishop said if border guards did not have at least one of their two doses of vaccine by now, they would have to be moved from the front line.

“It has to be a very clear and immediate rule,” he said.

“It ‘s been more than enough time since the vaccination program started with border guards to get vaccinated. Most people say this is a reasonable time. You’ve been vaccinated and if you are not, you can not work in the front line. “

The latest cases of MIQ

Meanwhile, there were three new cases of Covid-19 reported in managed isolation yesterday.

Two of the three arrived from India between April 5 and 9, and tested positive within three days.

The third case arrived from Papua New Guinea on April 8 and came out positive on day 1 of managed isolation.

The total number of active cases across the country is now 109.

The average seven-day rolling of new border-related issues is 9.

The ministry has confirmed a crew member of the ship in Taranaki who was under investigation had a historic infection that has already been reported overseas. The person has since returned a negative test result.

More than 4300 Covid-19 tests were processed yesterday.

Cases of hotel workers: Here’s what we know

Three workers in the Great Millennium have tested positive for Covid-19 in recent weeks. They are known as cases A, B and C.

Case A is a cleaner at the managed isolation center who tested positive for Covid-19 on March 21st.

The full genome ranking shows that Case A was infected with the virus variant in the UK and has been genomically linked to a returnee who arrived in New Zealand on 13 March.

Of the people who arrived in New Zealand on March 13, at least eight returned a positive result during testing at MIQ, according to daily updates from the Ministry of Health.

Case B is a 24-year-old security guard who tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

The Guardian reported that he had a sore throat four days before he was tested and had not yet been vaccinated.

The guard, employed by a private contractor, was transferred to the quarantine facility in Auckland.

Complete genome sequencing has genomically linked Case B to Case A.

The Grand Millennium worker, whose outcome Covid-19 was announced last night, is known as Case C and was hailed as a close contact of issue B.

Case C and their partner had been relocated to the quarantine facility in Auckland.