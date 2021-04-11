The Bihars Covid-19 chart rises higher with the return of migrant workers





The return of migrant workers continued to push the Bihars Covid-19 schedule as 56 of the 2,407 passengers who arrived from Maharashtra by four special trains tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. The state capital Patna reported the highest overnight peak in Covid-19 cases, counting 1,431 of a total of 3,469 new infections in Bihar on Saturday. Three of the six Covid-19 deaths in the state on Saturday were from Patna. The total number of active cases has gone up to 11,998 in the state. So far, 97 passengers have tested positive out of 3,668 who have arrived here by special trains from Maharashtra, starting on April 8, health officials said. Maharashtra has reported about 50% of India’s total Covid-19 cases, forcing the government to impose curbs. This has led to another round of exodus of migrant workers to Bihar. All train passengers who test positive for the virus are isolated at the Patliputra Ashok Hotel in Patna. Seventeen of the passengers who tested positive on Saturday had arrived at the Danapur railway station from Pune by the Pune-Danapur Express. Another 24 passengers tested positive out of 803 passengers who arrived at Danapur Railway Station from Lokmanya Tilak Terminal on the Patliputra train. Nine other passengers were positively tested out of a total of 576 who came to the Patna intersection with the Kurla-Patna train. Six other passengers exited positively from 326 aboard the Lokmanya Tilak Terminal for the Patliputra train after arriving at the Patliputra railway station. Prior to that, 24 had tested positive out of 606 passengers who arrived on the Kurla-Patna Express on 9 April. Seventeen other passengers tested positive for the virus out of a total of 655 who arrived on the first train on April 8. Bihar’s one-day increase in infections on Saturday was the highest compared to the total cases reported between March and May last year. Bihar reported its first two cases of Covid-19 on March 22 last year and the cases gradually started to increase until May. Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey, while speaking to a TV channel on Sunday, said the increase in cases this year was due to higher tests in the state. He said the state was testing about 90,000 samples a day which was 30 times more than the 3,000 to 4,000 samples that were tested in the first three months of the pandemic in the state.

