Injuries, interruptions while Seroja crashes WA | Northwest Star





Tropical Cyclone Seroja has hit the coasts of Western Australia and shattered across towns at night, leaving traces of damage and power outages. Seroja landed south of Calbar at around 20:00 AWST on Sunday as a Category Three storm, bringing winds of up to 170 km / h in the center as it reached the ground. The fast-moving storm weakened into a Category 2 system as it pushed inland toward Dalwallin in a south-easterly direction of more than 60 km / h. Reports of property damage and power outages in Calbarri and Geraldton began to emerge as the force of the storm was felt and residents took refuge by candlelight. Fallen trees, damaged houses and destroyed fences could be seen amidst the wind and rain roaring in those cities, the images showed on social media. The damage will be calculated in daylight and could be extensive, with the Bureau of Meteorology expecting the impact to extend inside the Wheat Belt communities overnight. Western Power said more than 4,300 homes had lost power as early as 20:00 AWST and crews had to wait for conditions to improve before regenerating it. "Once the red alert is lifted and it is safe, our teams will begin assessing the damage and responding to the risks," said Western Power Asset Operations Manager Zane Christmas. He said energy crews had been preparing for Seroja since Friday, but damage caused by cyclones could make it difficult to access roads, property and energy infrastructure, delaying repairs. "Our main priority will be to make the risks safe, then start the restoration work as soon as possible," Mr Christmas said. Residents across the west of the WA were told to take refuge during what Prime Minister Mark McGowan described as a cyclone "like nothing we have not seen in decades". A red alert remained in the early hours of Monday for coastal areas from Carnarvon to Lancelin, extending to inland areas and cities including Coorow, Carnamah, Dalwallinu, Denham, Jurien Bay, Lancelin, Moora, Paynes Find and Wongan Hills. Communities included in the area were Geraldton, Carnamah Coast, Coorow, Chapman Valley, Irwin, Mingenew, Morawa, Northampton, Perenjori, Shark Bay and Three Springs. Swamps, devastating winds, high tides, heavy rainfall, flash floods, dangerous surfing and beach erosion were among the hazards. Wind gusts of up to 130 km / h and a steady wind speed of almost 100 km / h were still being recorded in the center of the storm a few hours after the descent, BOM said. The cyclone will weaken as it travels further on land on Monday, but is likely to bring harmful winds and heavy rain as it moves through the eastern Wheatbelt districts, the southern Goldfields and the Southeast Coast. A historic mile from Carnarvon was one of the first victims of the cyclone, reportedly shattered around Sunday lunch time. Evacuation centers are open in Port Denison, Carnarvon and Denham. The WA Country Health Service said Geraldton Hospital will continue to treat emergency patients during the cycle, but all other appointments have been canceled or will be canceled.







