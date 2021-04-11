



About 1,084 new Covid-19 infections were recorded on Sunday, marking the first time the daily increase has exceeded 1,000 this year, bringing the total number of cases to 70,141 in the district, according to data from the health department. Health department officials said they were monitoring the situation and taking steps to lower the positive rate, which was 10.5% on Sunday, above the double limit of 5% declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) indicating that the spread is under control We have identified areas where cases are increasing and we will increase antigen testing in these areas for surveillance. Most of them are in closed communities, where a number of control areas have already been notified. Our focus is to keep the positivity rate below 5% and more tests are being conducted to isolate infected people, said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer. Yadav also indicated that given the increase in infections, they would recommend increasing the micro-content areas, which are currently at 61 years old. According to data from the health department, more than half of these areas are located in affluent buildings on the Golf Course Extension Road, Sohna Road and the Southern Suburban Road. With the latest increase in daily infections, the number of active cases in the district reached 5,549. However, no Covid-related deaths were reported on Sunday as 584 patients recovered that day, taking total cures to 64,223. We will increase testing, vaccination and also set up joint teams to implement Covid-19 safeguards, such as wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings, Yadav said. The Haryana government on Saturday announced the closure of schools by April 30 and led the formation of joint teams to implement safeguards. As of Sunday, 369 people had died due to Covid-19 infection in the district. Officials further said that out of 5,549 active cases, 5,165 patients were in isolation at home. In the past 24 hours, the health department collected 4,055 samples for testing. The Haryana Department of Health said it had administered 113,917 doses of Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday, with 2,469,233 doses administered nationwide so far.

