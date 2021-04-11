‘You can no longer claim’: Russia seeks more of the Arctic Ocean

IQALUIT, NUNAVUT – Russia wants to stretch imaginary lines at the bottom of the ocean – and below it – and it has a northern security expert concerned about the consequences for other Arctic countries like Canada.

Last week, Russia submitted a request to the United Nations Commission on Continental Shelf Boundaries to expand a claim in the Arctic Ocean.

The UN has yet to review the submission, but if approved, Russia would have exclusive rights to the resources at the bottom of the sea and below it, but not in the water.

The new surrender would push Russia’s claim to Canada’s exclusive economic zone, a 200-nautical-mile coastal zone in which Canadians have unique rights to fish, train and pursue other economic activities.

Philip Steinberg, a professor of political geography at Durham University in the UK, estimates that Russia’s appearance extends its original claim by about 705,000 square kilometers.

Robert Huebert, a professor of political science at the University of Calgary, said Russia’s request was approaching the Canadian border 200 miles as far as possible.

“This is a maximalist presentation. You can not claim more,” said Huebert, an Arctic defense and defense analyst with the Center for Military and Strategic Studies.

Countries have sovereignty over their areas but can submit scientific evidence to the UN to seek control over the land and subsoil of the extended continental shelf.

Russia’s modified surrender matches those from Canada and Denmark, but does not extend to northern Alaska.

“In fact, they are claiming the entire Arctic Ocean as their continental shelf in relation to the place where their Arctic comes out against Canada and Denmark.” Tha Huebert.

Claims from Canada, Denmark (on behalf of Greenland) and Russia already overlap at the North Pole, but the amended claim goes beyond that, Huebert said.

“We have not seen a country that extends beyond its neighbors. Here is a situation where they are claiming the entire Canadian and Danish continental shelf as part of their continental shelf.”

Huebert noted that there have been recent reports of an increased Russian military presence on the Ukrainian border over the past two weeks.

“If the Russians revive the conflict with Ukraine, it will spill over into all this.” he said.

“I do not think anyone should assume that Russia will do anything less than pursue its maximum foreign policy interests.”

Whitney Lackenbauer, a professor at Trent University who specializes in circular issues, disagrees.

“Russia is acting according to the rules. And for those of us who are concerned about the annulment of the rule – based order by Russia, I’m really very comforted to see Russia go through the process set in this particular case, said Lackenbauer.

He believes that Russia’s submission signals eventual talks between the three countries to define the boundaries of their continental shelf.

“Deciding to negotiate where the extreme boundaries would be was something that was always on paper,” Lackenbauer said.

“I am not concerned about Russia’s actions as an Arctic coastal state seeking to define the extreme boundaries of its expanded continental shelf.”

Nor is he concerned about the potential conflict, as Russia has presented the required scientific evidence.

“You can not sit on a continental shelf and claim collector rights over it.”

In a statement, a spokesman for Canada’s Global Affairs said Canada “remains firmly committed to fully exercising its sovereign rights in the Arctic” under international law.

The statement also said that Russia’s revised foreign border “does not impose new rights on Russia over the newly created areas of overlap.”

He said Canada is studying Russia’s revised claim at its external borders to prepare an appropriate response.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 11, 2021.

——

This story was produced with the financial support of Facebook and the Canadian Press News Fellowship