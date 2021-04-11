China’s plans for the Himalayan super dam have raised fears in India

The structure will stretch into the Brahmaputra River before water leaves the Himalayas and flows into India, stretching the longest and deepest canyon in the world



China is planning a mega dam in Tibet capable of producing three times as much electricity as the world’s largest power plant Tre Gorgesthe, fueling fears among environmentalists and neighboring India.





The structure will stretch into the Brahmaputra River before the waterway leaves the Himalayas and flows into India, stretching the world’s longest and deepest canyon to an altitude of more than 1,500 meters (4,900 feet).

The project in Tibet’s Medog County is expected to dwarf the record-breaking Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze River in central China and is billed to be able to produce 300 billion kilowatts of electricity each year.

It is mentioned in China’s Fifth Annual Strategic Plan, unveiled in March at an annual rubber stamp congress of the country’s top lawmakers.

But the plan was short on details, a time frame or budget.

The river, known as Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibetan, is also home to two other upstream projects, while six others are under construction or under construction.

However the “super-dam” is in a stand-alone championship.

Last October, the Tibetan local government signed a “strategic cooperation agreement” with PowerChina, a public construction company specializing in hydroelectric projects.

A month later the head of PowerChina, Yan Zhiyong, partially unveiled the project in the Communist Youth League, the youth wing of China’s ruling party.

Enthusiastic about “the richest region in the world in terms of hydroelectric resources”, Yan explained that the dam would get its power from the big river fall in this particular section.

The project in Tibet’s Medog District is expected to make the dwarf dam break three record gorges on the Yangtze River in central China



‘Really bad ideas’

Beijing may justify the massive project as an environmentally friendly alternative to fossil fuels, but risks provoking strong opposition from environmentalists in the same way as the Three Gorges Dam, built between 1994 and 2012.

The Three Gorges created a reservoir and relocated 1.4 million inhabitants upstream.

“Building a super-dam-sized dam is likely to be a really bad idea for many reasons,” said Brian Eyler, director of the energy, water and sustainability program at Stimson Center, an American think tank.

In addition to being known for seismic activity, the area also contains a unique biodiversity. The dam would block fish migration as well as the flow of sediment that enriches the land during seasonal downstream flooding, Eyler said.

There are ecological and political risks, noted Tempa Gyaltsen Zamlha, an environmental policy specialist at the Tibetan Policy Institute, a think tank affiliated with the exiled Tibetan government based in Dharamshala, India.

“We have a very rich Tibetan cultural heritage in those areas and any construction of dams would cause ecological destruction, submergence of parts of that region,” he told AFP.

“Many locals will be forced to leave their ancestral homes,” he said, adding that the project will encourage the migration of Chinese Han workers who “gradually become a permanent settlement”.

Map showing major dam projects upstream of the Brahmaputra River, Yarlung Zangbo.



‘Water Wars’

New Delhi is also concerned about the project.

The Chinese Communist Party is effectively in a position to control the origin of most of South Asia’s water supply, analysts say.

“Water wars are a key component of such a war because they allow China to use its power in central Tibet over its most essential natural resource,” political scientist Brahma Chellaney wrote last month in the Times of India.

The dangers of seismic activity would also make it a “rapid water bomb” for downstream residents, he warned.

In response to the dam idea, the Indian government has highlighted the possibility of building another dam in the Brahmaputra to boost its water reserves.

“There is still a lot of time to negotiate with China about the future of the super-dam and its implications,” Eyler said.

“A poor result would see India building a downstream dam.”

