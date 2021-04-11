Ghaziabad adds more hospital beds to Covid patients





Ghaziabad: Amid the latest increase in Covid-19 cases, Ghaziabad has now slept in more beds adding four private hospitals. In the private sector, total beds have now increased from 970 to 1,080. We have 1,598 beds, including those in government composition, and 44% of the occupied beds are for patients from other districts, officials said. There is an increase in bed occupancy and we have added four more private hospitals. After the addition, the number of ICU beds has also increased from the existing 223 to 278. 125 of the total ICU beds are occupied, and the occupancy is about 44.96% … Some larger hospitals have a full occupancy of ICU beds . .. Some of the patients from other districts are in our category L3 Santosh hospital, while the rest are undergoing treatment in private hospitals, said an officer of the health department. As of Saturday evening, Ghaziabad has 15 private hospitals with 1,080 beds and two government hospitals with 518 beds until, after the addition of private hospitals. Officials said 509 beds were occupied as of Saturday evening including 286 beds occupied by patients from Ghaziabad, and 223 from Delhi, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Baghpat and Meerut counties among others. Officials at some of the private hospitals said there was less use of normal beds and ICU beds are more in demand. We have 100 beds, including 20 ICU beds, in our hospital, and the overall utilization is about 35-40%. However, the use of 20 ICU beds is 100%, and they are always busy. People keep calling us to find out if ICU beds are available, said Deepak Garg, an officer in the administration department at Gayatri Hospital in Lohia Nagar. Dr Mahesh Chaudhary, director (operations), Navin Hospital in Vaishali, said, We have a 100% occupancy of 65 Covid beds. Patients are from Ghaziabad and Delhi. Out of 65 beds in total, 16 ICU beds are fully occupied. In addition to the usual Covid-19 symptoms, this year, patients who have symptoms of diarrhea and conjunctivitis and suffer from headache are also being admitted here. Ajay Shankar Pandey, Ghaziabad district magistrate, said many patients have chosen to be admitted themselves to larger hospitals as they are on the panel. The hospitals in our district are fully equipped to care for patients from Ghaziabad, and also from other districts. Use is higher for ICU beds, even in larger hospitals … Alternatively, beds are available in private and government hospitals … We have decided to open the Corporate State Security Employees Hospital (ESIC) in Sahibabad within the next two or three days, as an object of category L2. If necessary, we have more private hospitals that will start operating as Covid-19 facilities, Pandey said. Under Uttar Pradesh governments the three-tier healthcare structure for Covid-19 patients, category L2 hospitals deal with Covid-19 patients with mild and moderate symptoms, while L3 hospitals deal with patients seeking intensive care. Meanwhile, according to data on Saturday, Ghaziabad reported 28,039 cases, of which 27,241 were dismissed. About 103 deaths and 695 active cases were also reported.

