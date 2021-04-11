Amarinder, Badals hand in hand in court cases: VET





Reacting to the decision of the Punjab and Haryana Supreme Court to order the formation of a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the dismissal case in Kotkapura 2015, State President Aam Aadmi (AAP) and MP Bhagwant Mann said there seems to be less of a high court decision and more of a mutual decision between Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and the Badals. Addressing the media during a press conference convened at the party headquarters here on Sunday, Mann accused Badals and Capt Amarinder of collaborating, claiming that the Badals had withdrawn all cases against the Captain at the last moment when they were in government. Now the Captain is withdrawing the Badals cases in the last year of his government. The only difference between the two is that the witness in the Captain’s case turned hostile and in Badal ‘s case, the lawyer turned hostile, he added. Mann further asserted that not having a great lawyer in such a large matter was a planned plot by the Captain’s government. He said that in the matter of the appointment of the retired IAS Suresh Kumar, Captain Amarinder Singh had called immediately from the flight and made P Chidambaram his attorney at the dual bench of the High Court. Similarly, in the case of Mukhtar Ansari, the Capt government brought many old and expensive lawyers to court. But despite being such a big Punjab affair, the Capt government did not hire a great lawyer, he added. Mann claimed that when the Capt government should win a case, he keeps a great lawyer, but when a case should be lost, he hands the case over to his Attorney General Atul Nanda, adding that Nanda has not won a single case. of Punjab to date. Mann said that if the government really wants to bring justice to the victims of this case and punish the accused, they should bring good and great lawyers to court on their behalf. He accused Nanda of deliberately weakening the case in court. The VET director that SIT chief Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh is a good and honest police officer. He investigated the matter very honestly and prepared the report, but Sukhbir Badal’s name was appearing in the SIT report, so the government of Captain AG Nanda did not present the matter well before the court, he said. This is all because the Captain wants to save the Badals. Captain and Badals dismissed the report, Mann said. He further asked why the government does not approach the double bench of the Supreme Court instead of the Supreme Court. The government intends to avoid this, using the Supreme Court as an excuse, with the aim of protecting the accused in the case, he added.

