Mamatas call gherao forces behind violence, deaths: Amit Shah

Union Interior Minister Amit Shah claimed on Sunday that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees instructions to the central gherao forces prompted people to attack Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel in Cooch Behar, resulting in four deaths in the shooting. by security forces.

The fourth round of West Bengal assembly elections was marred by violence after five people were killed in two separate incidents, including four in a shooting by central forces in Cooch Behar, prompting India’s Election Commission to temporarily suspend the entry of political leaders. in the circle even when rival parties continued to trade culprits for the attacks. CISF personnel allegedly opened fire after being attacked by locals, who tried to snatch their rifles, police said.

Mamata Banerjee advised people to gherao the central forces. Is not this responsible for the deaths in Sitalkuchi? Her advice prompted people to attack the CISF, Shah said after a street show in Santipur in Nadia district.

It’s an unfortunate incident. Several people attacked a polling booth and tried to snatch weapons from CAPF personnel. They had to open fire and four young men died. The incident is now being politicized, said senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. Finding politics in death is a good example of the degradation that Bengals politics has suffered during Mamata Banerjee’s regime, Shah said.

I want to ask him (Banerjee) a fair question. Was not your speech responsible for the deaths of these four young men? You incited them and became the cause of their deaths, he added.

Describing the shooting incident in Cooch Behar as genocide, Banerjee said on Sunday the Election Commission has restricted the entry of politicians to about 72 hours as it seeks to suppress the facts.

The TMC chief said central forces fired bullets aimed at the bust of the victims in the Sitalkuchi area when the fourth phase of voting was beginning. CISF does not know how to handle situations. Since the first phase of the election, I have said that part of the central forces are committing atrocities against the people. I had listed the issue on Nandigram, but no one paid attention to my words, she said.

The president of BJPs Bengal, Dilip Ghosh, said: In Bengal, women feel insecure on the streets. They are excited. When someone complains, Banerjee says bad guys do such things. Where did so many bad guys come from? Yesterday, these bad guys were shot in Sitalkuchi. This is only the beggining. Those who thought the central forces brought guns just to show off felt the heat of the bullets. There will be more Sitalkuchi (similar holidays). Mamata Banerjee used these ruffians in politics and made them leaders.

Abhishek Banerjee, the grandson of the prime ministers and president of the TMC youth wing, later played a clip with Ghoshs remarks at his rally in Minakha in the 24th Parganas district of the North to criticize the statement by BJP leaders.

The bodies of those killed in the shooting were returned to their families following post-mortem examination Sunday. The prime minister also spoke to families by telephone.

A state government official said that in the run-up to the elections, the administration had sought the consent of the EC to grant a sum of 5 cabbages each for the families of the deceased and 2 denars for those injured in the incident.

Congress and the Left also targeted BJP and the EC over the incident.

Bengal Congress President Adhir Chowdhury said the incident has proven that the EC is a complete failure to conduct polls.

Member of the political bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Brinda Karat, who was in Kolkata, said: We need an impartial investigation. Police broke the protocol and opened fire.

The TMC also held protest rallies across the state and demanded the Shahs resign.

Addressing a rally in Basirhat North 24 Parganas, Shah said: I am ready to bow my head and resign if the people of Bengal ask me. But at 2pm on May 2nd, you (Banerjee) will go to the governor to submit your resignation. This is not a fight between BJP and IMC. It is a war between the people of Bengal and you.

Overall, the polls have been peaceful so far although four or five BJP workers have been killed. Mamata Didi did not say anything about these deaths either. “I urge people to vote peacefully in the next four rounds and to vote for the party of their choice,” Shah said.

Training his weapons in Banerjee, Shah claimed that she was violating the Citizenship Act (Amendment) to appease illegal immigrants, whom he claimed benefited from welfare schemes but to enjoy unrest.

Shah said the BJP will completely ban illegal immigration from Bangladesh and will withdraw a resolution passed in the assembly against the CAA after the formation of the government in the state.