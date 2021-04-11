“The state is heading towards a health emergency of sorts”: Gujarat HPP to listen to another PIL suo motu in Covid 19 today





Gujarat High Court President Vikram Nath on Sunday received suo motu recognition and began public interest (PIL) lawsuits as he observed that media reports on the pandemic indicated that the state was heading towards a health emergency of sorts and that there was an uncontrolled and serious rise of management issues in Covid-19 control. In the order, the court also noted that newspapers and TV channels were flooded with shocking tales, unfortunate and unimaginable difficulties, uncontrollable infrastructure conditions, lack and deficit not only of testing, availability of beds, ICU, but also oxygen supply and medicines. basic si Remdesivir. A priority hearing with senior government advisers, Attorney General Kamal Trivedi and government spokesman Manisha Shah, is scheduled for Monday at 11am. The high court order came on a day when 5,469 new Covid-19 cases and 54 fatalities were reported across Gujarat, bringing the total number of cases to 3,46,749 and the number 4,813. On April 6, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Nath had specifically called on government advisers Trivedi and Shah in light of the huge increase in Covid-19 cases in Gujarat every day and had suggested that a blockade for several days could assist the state in controlling cases. The jewelery also highlighted the breaking of the whip in social gatherings. Stoli had urged the state to take appropriate measures to control and control the rise of Covid-19 cases and its management. In Sunday’s order, Chief Justice Nath noted: The dialogue in question was widely reported in the media, i.e. electronic, digital and print. Five days have passed since then. Newspapers, news channels are flooded with shocking tales, unfortunate and unimaginable difficulties, unmanageable infrastructure conditions, lack and deficit not only of testing, availability of beds, ICU, but also oxygen supply and basic medicines like Remdesivir (sic) , etc. Had it been news lost here and there, I could have ignored it, but the volume of the report in the major newspapers circulating across the country cannot be ignored. It is time for the court to intervene. A list of items along with photocopies (xerox) copies published in the last three days is part of this order as Appendix-A. The Indian Express and Times of India reports are attached considering my language barrier, the order notes. The Chief Justice also noted that the attached news reports were just a few describing the photo and a nude study of the same would show that the state is heading towards a species health emergency. The parties implemented in the PIL include central and state government officials. Those running to join the party are the State of Gujarat through Chief Secretary Anil Mukim, Chief Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi, Union of India through Secretary of Home Office, Government of India, Ajay Bhalla and Secretary of Health Department, Government of India , Rajesh Bhushan. A bank of Chief Prosecutor Vikram Nath and Justice Bhagav Karia has been set up to hear the case on Monday where the court requested the presence of government advisers Trivedi and Shah along with Union of India representative Additional Advocate General Devang Vyas. The proceedings of the Court of Justice were broadcast live. We would ask the trained Attorney General and the accustomed Government Advocate to inform the state’s highest bureaucrats to see the procedures subject to their convenience, especially those implemented in this petition, the order said.

