Naidu challenges YSRCP MPs to resign for SCS





TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday challenged the YSRCP to urge its MPs to resign to secure the Special Category State (SCS) and press for the implementation of all assurances given at the time of the duplication. The three TDP MPs and TDP candidate Panabaka Lakshmi, if elected, are ready to enter their papers on the issue of States, he said as he led a series of meetings in the Venkatagiri Assembly segment of the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency in Nellore district. All sections of the people were unhappy with the misbehavior of the YSRCP, which had taken the mandate to provide SCS for the state in the 2019 elections. It was unfortunate that the YSRCP failed to issue SCS in the State for 15 years, a promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tirupati. He also accused the government of providing aid for its poll promise to introduce the phased ban. Ms Lakshmi said it was unfortunate that the YSRCP, instead of questioning BJP over the SCS promise to Puducherry after denying it to Andhra Pradesh, chose to campaign for the Saffron party in the Union Territory. I am not after posting CM As enthusiastic party workers hailed him as the next Prime Minister in Rapur, Mr Naidu said, I am not behind the post. I am most concerned about the suffering of the State because of the incompetent government. I am concerned about the wrong policies of the YSRCP government as the future of the youth is at stake. I will stay firm in Tirupati for eight days to enlighten people on the need to teach a YSRCP lesson in the post-election, he added. The blockade set to fight COVID-19 had provided a conducive atmosphere to keep people away from alcoholic beverages. But the YSRCP government had gone so far as to make schoolteachers oversee the queue for the sale of alcoholic beverages. History will not forgive the YSRCP government that competed with the Center to impose heavy taxes on people, which led to rising prices of essential goods, said Mr. Choosing holes in new sand policy governments, Mr. Naidu recalled that he had provided sand at no cost to the people. Now the main building material was out of reach for people as it was making its way to Chennai and Bengaluru clandestinely.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos