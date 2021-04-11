Two travelers from Israel are released from mandatory hotel quarantine

Two people who have challenged their ban on mandatory hotel quarantine have been released pending court hearings.

Both sides, an Irish man and an Israeli woman, had traveled separately from Israel and both say they were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 before arriving in Ireland.

Israel was on the list of countries from which travelers had to enter the mandatory hotel quarantine. However it was removed after a Cabinet meeting on Friday.

Derek Jennings (47), who flew home to be with his seriously ill father, has left the hotel mandatory quarantine. The Supreme Court has heard that the husband’s father can die at any stage.

Israeli woman Inbar Aviezer, who is a health care worker, has also been released. She has been in hotel quarantine since Wednesday and is fully vaccinated.

I completely agree with the concept of quarantine, but the whole point of having the appeal system there is that it has to be looked at logically. I appealed for humanitarian reasons, Mr Jennings told The Irish Times shortly after leaving the Crowne Plaza Airport Hotel Dublin in Santry.

My father is really, really sick in the hospital, but the appeal was denied twice. If my situation does not need humanitarian reasons, what does it do?

Mr Jennings said he is fully vaccinated and has a green card from Israel that shows this. He said he took a negative PCR test for leaving Israel and another on Sunday morning.

My lawyer jumped in the ring to help me. I called them yesterday and I’m out 24 hours later, he said.

Mr Jennings, who is an Irish citizen, started working in Israel in February and was expected to stay there until May. He flew home on Friday after learning that his father, who has cancer, had collapsed and was in intensive care. He is in critical condition and could die at any stage, the Supreme Court heard.

Mr Jennings, who lives with his wife and children in Clondalkin, received two complaints against his quarantine, both of which were rejected. The second complaint was made after Israel was removed from the mandatory hotel quarantine list.

His lawyers then asked the Supreme Court to conduct an inquiry into the legality of his continued detention on the basis of persuasive and overriding humanitarian considerations.

In a document sworn in by Mr. Jennings’s attorney, Michael French, the judge was told Mr. Jennings’s company, Tokyo Electron, arranged for him to fly home from Tel Aviv and booked him at the hotel as required.

The court heard that no one from Mr Jenningss’s family was allowed to take intensive care to be with his father, but that they hoped to be allowed to spend some time with him if his condition worsened further.

As well as arguing his detention was disproportionate and illegal in the circumstances of the case, his lawyers also argued that the quarantine legislation was unconstitutional.

Justice Lady Miriam ORegan agreed to lead an investigation into the legality of Mr Jennings’ detention and adjourned the case until Monday morning.

Illegally detained

Ms. Aviezers’ case will also be heard Monday. Under the requirements of the Health Act (Amendment) 2021, she had been quarantined at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel near Dublin Airport since Wednesday after taking a flight from Israel.

She is challenging the constitutionality of her quarantine under section 40.4.2, which allows for a hearing in the High Court on the legal reasoning of any detention.

She was fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and also had two negative PCR tests. She claims she is being detained illegally. Ms. Aviezer is going to Ireland to work as a healthcare professional and to be with her fiancé.

At the Supreme Court on Saturday morning, Mr. Justice Senan Allen directed that the case be heard before the President of the High Court Mrs. Justice Mary Irvine Monday morning.

The state was represented by Michael Cush SC and its attorney was Conor Power SC. Mr Cush said the State would argue that mandatory quarantine is completely different from other forms of detention commonly challenged under Article 40 of the Constitution.