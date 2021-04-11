April 12 Our last hope: NEET PG aspirants to set up adequate examination centers in Kashmir





There seems to be no relief for National Exam Admissions (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) -2021 exam aspirants who require the allocation of suitable examination centers in Kashmir. The aspirators said that the National Examination Board (NBE) – the body that conducts the examinations – has set April 12 for the issuance of admission cards for aspirants and no changes would be made to the examination centers after the issuance of admission cards. We appeal to the J&K administration to take the matter to the NBE and ensure that more examination centers are set up in Kashmir for aspirants by April 12 so that all aspirants can take the exams in Kashmir, said one aspirant. Kashmir had already reported on the complaints of NEET PG-2021 aspirants complaining that the NBE had not set up adequate examination centers in Kashmir. Aspirators said most of the exam centers were exhausted on the first day of enrollment and hundreds of students from Kashmir had no choice but to choose Jammu as the test city. We can not plan our trip to Jammu amid rising COVID-19 positive cases. It will be a risk to travel to Jammu to take the exam. Exam anxiety and stress add to the weaknesses of travel now, the candidate said. The exam is scheduled for April 18 and desperate aspirants whose exam center is scheduled in Jammu said it would be difficult to travel outside Kashmir to Ramadan. We call on the J&K administration to intervene in this matter and ensure that adequate examination centers are assigned to Srinagar and other districts, the candidates said. Kashmir Division Commissioner Pandurang Kondbarao Pole had said the matter would be dealt with by the NBE. However, the aspirants did not receive any intimacy from the body that conducted the examinations for the change in the examination centers. Meanwhile, the Department of Health and Medical Education (H&M) Financial Commissioner Atal Dulloo said exam centers should be set up in the Valley based on capacity to accommodate aspirants. At J&K, most students choose medical science and that is why not all aspirants are accommodated in Kashmir, he said. However, the aspirants did not buy the argument saying that the NET, GATE, JEE and other exam aspirants were accommodated in the examination centers within the Valley by the relevant examination management body. The number of aspirants for NEG PG exams is relatively less than other exams. So it will not be so difficult for the NBE to accommodate students at exam centers within the Valley, the aspirant said. H&ME Financial Commissioner Atal Dulloo said he would personally take the matter to the NBE. I will talk to them and try to find more exam centers located in Kashmir, he said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos