Congresswoman Madhava Rao dies of viral pneumonia





After a tumultuous election season in which the campaign meant that not all COVID-19 safety standards could be followed, some candidates and leaders have tested positive for the infection. PSW Srivilliputhur Congress candidate Madhava Rao died Sunday after being hospitalized for symptoms of COVID-19. Sources said he was admitted to a private hospital in Madurai on March 30 after developing fever, cough and body aches. As he was transferred to the intensive care unit after complaining of shortness of breath, Mr Raos RT-PCR test came negative, according to a source in the Department of Health. Although it came out negative, we took all the precautions and placed him in a secluded neighborhood, said K. Praveen, Assistant Director (Medical Service), Apollo Hospitals. Mr Rao died of viral pneumonia, he added. National Congress Secretary Sanjay Dutt had previously said Mr. Rao could not campaign due to COVID-19 infection and his daughter, Dhivya Rao, was completed for him. His body was taken to his home in the Khadi Board Colony in Srivilliputtur. The final rites will take place on Monday, said West Congress district unit president Virudhunagar A. Rengasamy. DMK general secretary and Katpadi candidate Durai Murugan, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was initially under house quarantine, was admitted to the Dr. Institute. Rela and Chennai Medical Center. Sources said he was doing well and had no serious complications. BJP Vice President and candidate for Aravakurichi K. Annamalai has come out positive. After feeling the symptoms for the last few days, the former IPS officer was tested Sunday at a private hospital in Coimbatore. In a tweet, he asked those he had worked with during the campaign to be tested. Former AIADMK Minister and candidate Palladam MSM Anandan was admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore on Sunday after he tested positive. On Saturday, CPI candidate for Tiruppur North M. Subramanian came out positive. He called on those who were in contact with him in the last days to be tested. While asymptomatic, he quarantined at home. Other prominent candidates and campaigners who came out positive during the campaign include DMK MP Kanimozhi, Manithaneya leader Makkal Katchi MH Jawahirullah, former Minister and DMK Kurinjipadi candidate MRK Panneerselvam, member of the Politburo M (G.) , Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President KS Alagiri and Makkal Needhi Maiam Velachery candidate Santhosh Babu and candidate for Anna Nagar V. Ponraj. AIADMK candidate Karaikal South AU Asana and CPI candidate for Sivaganga Gunasekaran also came out positive.

