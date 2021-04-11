St. Vincent suffers power outages after La Soufrire volcano erupts





“Day No. 3 and everything looks like a battlefield. Morning morning with ash starting to harden on the ground due to overnight showers. Many houses still without water and electricity,” Tha NEMO in one of a series of tweets.

Volcanic ash has continued to fall and there are warnings of more danger ahead.

“Pyroclastic flows” in La Soufriere can cause devastation and destruction of areas near the volcano, according to NEMO.

Pyroclastic flows “contain a high-density mixture of hot blocks of lava, tuff, ash and volcanic gas. They move very rapidly down volcanic slopes, usually following valleys,” according to the USGS, and “destroy almost everything in the path.” Theirs”.

University of the Seismic Research Center of the University of the West Indies Twitter photos taken by one of her researchers Sunday morning of an ash-covered landscape in St. Vincent, using the hashtag #stilldangerous. She posted a scientific update on Twitter at 9 a.m. ET, saying the tremors lasting up to 20 minutes had continued over the previous 12 hours. “Based on visual observations and satellite images, the intervals are associated with periods of explosive activity or enhanced exhaustion,” she said. “Lightning and thunder were experienced during these periods.” Ash had continued to fall on the island overnight and had also affected neighboring islands, the Grenadines, Barbados and St. Lucia, it was said. “Explosions and the accompanying ash fall, of similar magnitude or greater, are likely to continue to occur in the coming days.” On Thursday, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves declared a catastrophic alarm triggered by a shift in volcanic eruption activity. He issued an evacuation order for all residents living in what is considered a “red zone”. Gonsalves has said it may take four months for life to return to normal on the island. Authorities said explosions were likely to continue “for days and possibly weeks” after the first blast on Friday emitted a clump of ash extending 20,000 meters (6,096 meters) into the sky. Friday morning eruption was the first from La Soufrire volcano since April 1979, according to NEMO. “La Soufriere volcano erupted on the second Friday in April (Friday 13 April) in 1979. Four days frightened by its anniversary erupted again on the second Friday in April (9) in 2021,” the organization said on Tweet. La Soufrire is located on the largest island of the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines chain.

CNN’s Patrick Oppmann reported from Havana and Claudia Dominguez from Atlanta. CNN’s Susannah Cullinane, Theresa Waldrup and Radina Gigova also contributed to this report.







