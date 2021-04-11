Singh targets Liberals, Canadians hit hard in congressional speech

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh worked to distinguish his party’s progressive policies from those of the ruling Liberals in his convention speech Sunday, speaking directly to Canadians hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Who will pay the cost of this pandemic and who will pay the cost of recovery?” asked Singh. “It should not be you or your families, workers, small businesses that had to close, workers who lost their jobs.”

Singh began his remarks by addressing the disproportionate impact of the public health crisis on women, indigenous people, and racist communities. He also spoke with seniors in long-term care and young Canadians struggling with student debt.

The leader’s speech comes a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s speech at the Liberal Party policy convention. Observers have said the competitive events, which overlapped for two days, focused on similar policies in an effort to make progressive voters fall in love.

Singh spent most of his speech trying to draw a line between the two sides, claiming that the Liberals focused more on their own interests than those of the Canadians.

“I have heard it said that in this pandemic, we are all in the same boat. I do not agree. We are not in the same boat. We are certainly in the same storm, but some of us are lifeboats leaking.” , said Singh.

“In this storm, the Liberals continue to support them on luxury yachts.”

Focus on the NDP pandemic history

The leader also announced his party’s pressure for paid medical leave, a move Singh said he wants to see made permanent. The NDP and the Liberals reached an agreement on paid sick days last September, in part in an effort to avoid an early election.

He went on to denounce the Liberal Party for making little progress in implementing a national pharmacy program. Liberal delegates on Saturday backed the creation of such a program, though Singh criticized the party for the recent vote against a bill by private NDP members to create a pharmaceutical framework.

Singh took credit for increasing federal emergency wage subsidy early in the pandemic and repeatedly challenged the government on the “ultra-rich” side.

The leader briefly dropped his accusation against the Liberals for targeting the Conservatives, saying the opposition does not care about workers because of its stance on paid doctor, pharmacist, long-term care and those trying to join unions. .

“They believe in cutting down on the services that people need and making it more difficult for everyday people,” Singh said.

Singh faces leadership review

The NDP leader will receive the results of his second leadership review later today as more than 2,000 convention delegates decide whether they should trigger a leadership race within the party.

If more than half of the delegates participating in a secret ballot of voters calling for a contest, the election must be held within one year.

The last day of the party’s virtual politics convention is now underway. The event has been marred by technical problems, losing access services on time, and has been slowed down by a storm of order and privilege points from delegates.

On Saturday, delegates passed a controversial resolution calling on Canada to suspend arms sales to Israel and impose sanctions on Israeli settlements deemed illegal under international law.

“The measures are similar to what human rights organizations have demanded and I think there is good merit in what they are seeking,” Singh said on Sunday in Rosemary Barton Direct .

“If we want to get peace, it will require some pressure and I think that’s important,” he said, when pushed by CBC political correspondent Rosemary Barton if he would pass the resolution as his party’s position.

Other resolutions passed include a proposal to make long-term care part of Canada’s health care system and a pledge to support Indian farmers protesting the country’s new agricultural laws.

LOOK | Singh discusses NDP resolution on sanctioning Israel:

In an interview with CBC chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said reaching a peaceful two-state solution would require pressure on Israel. Watch Rosemary Barton Live Sunday at 10:00 AM ET / 7 am PT / 11: 30 AM NT on CBC News Network and CBC Gem. 7:40

Singh fresh until 2018 review

NDP leader Alexandre Boulerice said Singh should not worry too much before today’s review.

“The election group is united. The feeling, the mood with the activists, the members, the volunteers, is quite good. There are no leadership questions now. We are ready to go with Jagmeet to the election at any time.”

In 2018, Singh oversaw its first review at the NDP policy convention, with 90.7 per cent of delegates voting against holding a race.

Former leader Jack Layton won about or over 90 percent during his reviews, similar to the result achieved during Tom Mulcair’s first vote in 2013. Three years later with Mulcair still at the helm, more than half of the party delegates voted in favor of a leadership election an unprecedented result for a federal party leader.

Singh, on the right, and Alexandre Boulerice, NDP incumbent on RosemontLa Petite-Patrie, attend a rally with supporters in Montreal during the 2019 federal election campaign. (Nathan Denette / Canadian Press)

While Boulerice feels confident about Singh’s chances, he does not believe the leader who easily won the party’s top job in 2017 should become too comfortable.

“His challenges are the challenges of many federal leaders,” Boulerice said.

“He needs to connect with areas of the country he knows a little less, maybe like Sailors … to have a good knowledge of different realities.”

Singh also needs to clean up his French, Boulerice said. The MP holds the party’s only seat in Quebec, a province where the NDP hopes to make a profit.

“He’s generally fine. But a few days without speaking French … you can feel him.”

Membership has strong thoughts: Masse

Longtime Ontario MP Brian Masse said it is never good to assume that someone will survive a leadership vote.

“If he is not [worried], then this is a problem. I do not think it’s something he needs to deal with more … but he needs to be aware that we have a diverse membership that has strong opinions on many different issues, and he is the person who represents the face of this at the end of the day. “

Meanwhile, former NDP campaign manager Brad Lavigne said the overall performance of the NDP across this minority, the pandemic parliament warns well of Singh.

“He has led the electoral group through a very difficult time in this country. He kept the focus on the people and their needs with things like those facilitation programs,” Lavigne said.

“Membership should reward Mr. Singh with overwhelming support to continue further as a leader.”

If a federal election is to be called, the party said it is already ready.

The NDP cleared its multimillion-dollar campaign debt earlier this year and is prepared to spend up to $ 24 million on its next election.

The party is currently facing criticism from some key members for keeping 100 per cent of all Canada Election campaign reimbursement, funds that usually go to candidates and associations or beneficiary electoral circumstances.