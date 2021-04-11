FIFA 2002 World Cup – News – History behind an unlikely world record

Numerous FIFA World Cup records were set on this day 20 years ago

American Samoa faced numerous obstacles in the lead

FIFA.com tells the story behind the scenes in a unique match Twenty years ago today an international world record result was set. Australia 31-0 American Samoa It is a sign that will surely never be overcome. This is the back story of how record books were torn to pieces at Coffs Harbor. About six hours north of Sydney, the coastal setting is best known as a summer vacation spot. But in football circles, the name of towns has become more synonymous with a barely credible 90 minutes. Newly-cut international striker Archie Thompson scored 13 unthinkable goals, another world record that looks certain it will never be extinguished. Incredibly, Thompson posted a new individual FIFA World Cup record by scoring a few moments before the break to leave the first half score at 16-0. It was, of course, a nightmare for goalkeeper Nicky Salapu. David Zdrilic, whose eight-goal lead would be enough to set a world record in every other previous match since the start of international football in 1872, also with reason to feel difficult. The scoreboard featured the final score as 32-0, adding insults to the American Samoan injury, while someone did a recount. Australia 31-0 American Samoa

April 11, 2001 Goals: Me Boutsianis 10 ‘, 50’, 84 ‘, Archie Thompson 12’, 23 ‘, 27’, 29 ‘, 32’, 37 ‘, 42’, 45 ‘, 56’, 60 ‘, 65’, 85 ‘ , 88 ‘, David Zdrilic 13’, 21 ‘, 25’, 33 ‘, 58’, 66 ‘, 78’, 89 ‘, Aurelio Vidmar 14’, 80 ‘, Tony Popovic 17’, 19 ‘, Simon Colosimo 51’ , 81 ‘, Fausto De Amicis 55’

© Getty Images





Different worlds The qualifying rules changed shortly before the tournament, meaning that the vast majority of the American Samoa team was absent. Work and even school commitments provided further shortages. Their final squad even included a pair of 15-year-olds who reportedly had not played a 90-minute match before the tournament. Conversely, Australia’s golden belt had just begun to flourish. Most of the squad was housed in major clubs in Europe, the others were stars of the former National Football League nations. People like Mark Viduka and Harry Kewell were excluded from the tournament team. Left on the bench were 2006 World Cup top scorer John Aloisi and all-time leading scorer Damian Mori. However, there has rarely been such an inequality between two teams lining up for an international. Australia was looking to exorcise some demons. Four years ago, the seemingly national teams were cursed for four years to reach a World Cup since 1974 reaching a new nadir as their unbeaten campaign ended with an extremely unfortunate elimination of outside goals against IR Iran after leading 2-0. At the other end of the spectrum, American Samoa had played their first ever qualifier in the World Cup just four days earlier, recording an overwhelming 13-0 defeat against Fiji. Boasting less than 50,000 inhabitants, the small, unincorporated territory of the American island is located on the far eastern edge of Oceania. Outside the field, the relative ambitions and resources of the respective teams spoke volumes. The Australias-style hotel boasts a nine-hole golf course and its own playgrounds. American Samoa, on the other hand, was set up three-in-one room in an old motel on the noisy main highway connecting Sydney and Brisbane.

On this day 19 years ago, @ 10Archie scored a world record 13 goals as @Socceroos won 31-0 to mark the biggest international football victory ever. See all 31 goals here: https://t.co/MBq5bWUyFf Check out Archie & @ simonhill1894 reflect on the game: https://t.co/hFC7AxCwEX pic.twitter.com/OwdKSZf7Ho – Socceroos (@Socceroos) 10 April 2020

IR Iran set a new World Cup record with a 19-0 victory over Guam in 2000. Australia eclipsed that record with a 22-0 record against Tonga two days before facing American Samoa.

Most goals scored in a World Cup qualifier were first set by Australians Gary Cole in 1981 against Fiji, and then equalized by IR Irans Karim Bagheri against the Maldives in 1997.

What they said The American team of Samoa was an absolute beginner. In some ways it just didn’t seem like the right thing to do, to walk on them the way we did, but we should at least show them respect to try our best.

Archie Thompson It was really hard for me to deal with it. But I thought that if I did not return to the field I would never have a victory for American Samoa. I had suffered for a long time to get that victory. Being part of this has been a big job for me.

Nicky Salapu after aiding American Samoa in their first international victory.

© Getty Images





What else American Samoa, with Salapu in goal, claimed a well-documented girl victory in 2011 – then detailed in a highly acclaimed documentary – after entering those 2014 Brazil qualifiers with a record played 30, lost 30, scored 12 goals and conceded 229 Four years later, they doubled that number and just the difference in goal denied the Polynesians an unthinkable place in the next round. Just months after defeating world champions France in the 2001 FIFA Confederations Cup, Australia again saw their World Cup ambitions end in a loss with final obstacles, dropping 3-1 against Uruguay in an intercontinental play-off. But they turned the tables against the South Americans four years later to reach Germany in 2006 and have now qualified for four consecutive World Cups.