UHV will host the International Virtual Festival | tidings

The International Programs of the University of Houston-Victoria will offer a virtual version of its International Festival this month showing places and cooking demonstrations from different cultures.
The International Festival will take place from 3 to 5 pm on April 16 at Microsoft Teams. The event is free and UHV students, faculty, staff and community members are welcome to attend. During the event, UHV international students from countries including Angola, India, Nigeria and South Africa will share elements of their culture and demonstrate how to cook popular dishes of their countries.
The festival offers people the opportunity to travel virtually to countries represented by UHV 158 international students, said Ludmi Herath, director of UHV International Programs. We want this to be a fun experience that allows people to feel like they have traveled the world in just two hours.
Some of the foods and drinks on display at the festival include bubble tea from Taiwan, fried noodles from Vietnam, falafel from Lebanon, sour milk from South Africa, Bahamian salad from the Bahamas, Espanola tortilla from Venezuela and Nigerian boldness and vegetables dressing There will also be a presentation of the Ankara book covering from Nigeria and other crafts.
The virtual event of these years will take the place of the festival personally attended usually by hundreds of UHV students, faculty, staff and community members. Herath is looking forward to offering another personal event after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
The message of the festivals will be to focus on how the world today is interconnected, Herath said. Every country in the world experienced the pandemic over the past year, but it also showed our resilience to working together as a world to fight the pandemic.
